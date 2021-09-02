Fair queens focused on the future

Both Clay County Fair Queen Gabbi Carpenter and first runner up Shayler Van Gelder firmly believe that one of the most important parts of their job representing the Clay County Fair will be to be great role models for younger youth.
“This was a great year to run for Clay County Fair Queen,” said Carpenter, 19. “I can teach younger kids and older adults that women do belong in agriculture. I promote 4-H, FFA and being active in my community 110%.
Her family always thought running for queen was a great idea and that she would be a great representative, she said. In her run-up to being queen, she’s learned many communication skills, she said, and she wouldn’t be where she is without it.
A part of the Clay County Fair Queen honor is to be a role model to little kids.
“I want to inspire younger children. Be strong and do what you want to do,” said Van Gelder, 18.
She wants to be an orthopedic surgeon, a very competitive field.
“No matter how big your dreams are, chase them,” she said.
Both Carpenter and Van Gelder were amongst six candidates vying for the Clay County Fair Queen title in May.
Carpenter, daughter of Mel and Rick Brichta, of Royal, has her sights set on South Dakota State University with a small detour through Iowa Lakes Community College, in Emmetsburg, where she is enrolled in ag production tech and agri business. At SDSU, Carpenter wants to specialize in seed sciences and eventually work with the breeding of genetics and hybrids.
She took summer classes, enrolling in every class possible to rack up 16 credits. Her goal is to get her production credits done before going to SDSU. It will take her two years and one extra semester to get done.
While she is serious about her education, Carpenter is really serious about rabbits.
“Rabbits are my life,” she said. “If you want to know anything about rabbits, it will take me 15 minutes to explain one question.”
A member of the Clay County Rabbit Wranglers, Carpenter has shown in the open class since fifth grade. She is a 4-H volunteer and a member of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, the American Mini Lop Rabbit Club, the Minnesota State Rabbit Breeders Association and the South Dakota State Rabbit Breeders Association. This year she will be exhibiting 30 entries of rabbits at the Clay County Fair.
In addition, Carpenter is working a six-week on-the-job training position with MaxYield Cooperative and Sci Max to complete soil sampling. In her spare time this summer, Carpenter assisted in the Minnesota State Livestock Expo Rabbit Exhibition in Fairmont, Minnesota, and attend the American Rabbit Breeders National and Mini Nations in Ohio. She has six rabbits in top lop points in the nation, is rated second in the nation for mini lop youth breeders, first in Minnesota for youth minis and third as an overall exhibitor. She served as the American Mini-lop Youth Liaison for five years and as the National American Mini Lop Queen in 2017-18.
This year, the rabbits and poultry displays are being moved to the old Morton building, located south of the horse arena.
“I’m super excited to be in this building,” Carpenter said. “Our rabbit show has expanded tremendously. This building has opened up a lot of different opportunities.”
Van Gelder, who was born in Glendale, Arizona, moved to Spencer when she was five. A 2021 graduate of Spencer High School, she plans to attend Northwestern College in Orange City this fall and take biology for pre-med with plans on furthering her education at the University of Iowa or University of Nebraska Med Schools to become an orthopedic surgeon.
Van Gelder, the daughter of Jay and Shantel Van Gelder, has one sister, Kamdyn.
She is active in the Clay County Cattlemen and Beef Committee, the Lincoln Lions, Spencer FFA Chapter as well as numerous high school organizations such as girl’s tennis, mock trial, girl’s high school swim club, national honor society, student council, youth group, the Simmental Association, the Maine Anjou Association and the band, where she played clarinet and will in college too.
This summer she worked as a lifeguard, helped coach the swim team and gave swimming lessons.
Van Gelder has shown 10 years in the 4-H division.
As queen and runner-up, both are excited to meet people at the fair.
“I enjoy walking around seeing people. I will be trying to get people to come to the new rabbit barn. I love being around kids and seeing their excitement,” Carpenter said.
“I love the livestock shows and seeing people. Shows are hard work but it does pay off. I appreciate hard work. It’s so cute to watch little kids,” Van Gelder said. “Our family does the Share-the Calf program every year. We watch them have that opportunity.”
Carpenter and Van Gelder, like many, have missed not having fair food for a year. Carpenter enjoys beef tips on garlic mashed potatoes. Van Gelder enjoys a ribeye sandwich at the Branding Iron, where she will work during the fair in her spare time.
As Clay County Fair Queen, Carpenter competed in the Iowa State Fair Queen contest in Des Moines in August.
“I’m excited but nervous,” she said before the event. “There is a lot more pressure there and more girls. The contest experience is not about winning. It will be an honor to do this experience whether I win or not.”