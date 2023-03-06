A listening session focused on faith, agriculture and the 2023 Farm Bill is set for Thursday, March 16 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Dakota Soybean Association office in Sioux Falls.
Attendees are invited to join church leaders, agricultural leaders and key decision makers to both listen and provide feedback about the upcoming Farm Bill.
The listening sessions are facilitated by the Evangelical Environmental Network (EEN).
EEN is a biblically based ministry dedicated to the care of God’s creation and will be hosted by Walt Bones.
The session will begin with prayer and introductions followed by discussions of land and livestock stewardships, soil health principles, Farm Bill conservation provisions, advice to congressional ag committees and next steps for continuing dialogue.
Consideration will also be given to a virtual faith and agricultural summit hosted by EEN.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
Attendees’ comments about the conservation provisions of the Farm Bill will be reported to the House of Representatives and Senate Agriculture Committees.
EEN is made up of both individual members who believe in and support the ministry as well as major evangelical organizations who work to help equip, educate, disciple, network, and mobilize the church for the care of God’s creation.
For more information, please contact Rev. Tim Olsen, Upper Midwest Coordinator, by sending an email, tim@creationcare.org or calling 507-227-5919.