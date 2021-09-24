Fall has arrived, harvest nears on the Stoecker farm

I think it is safe to say that fall has arrived in north central South Dakota. The norm for temps here look to be pretty consistent in the mid to upper 40s for lows and mid to upper 70s for highs for the foreseeable forecast. It's the time of year when it becomes a guessing game to figure out where all of my sweatshirts and jackets have gotten left from the day before. They are necessity in the cool, crisp mornings, but by afternoon they are left hiding in whichever vehicle I was in at the time.
Monday morning as I am writing this, I can still hear a few rain drops hitting the windows as a cold front passed through the region in the early morning hours. I haven’t checked the rain gauge, but it doesn’t look to be much more than maybe a tenth of and inch of rain that had fallen. We did however have some fairly strong winds with the front as it passed through. The latest report from the National Weather Service showed the top wind gusts in the Tolstoy area to be around 60 mph.
At this point, a good amount of corn is at or close to maturity. Especially in a drought year that we have experienced, the corn plants will relocate nutrients from the leaves and stalks to finish filling the ear. In some instances that can result in the integrity of the stalk being compromised and puts corn fields at a higher risk for lodging or tipping over. Another issue we can see in a drought year is ear shanks that hold the ear on the plant becoming weak and dropping ears on the ground. It will definitely be items to keep an eye on as harvest draws near and prioritize harvest on any fields that may have those issues.
There are many soybean fields in the area that look like they will be ready for harvest soon. I haven’t seen any combines going around us yet, but I know we will give our first soybeans a try sometime this week if the weather cooperates. I have visited with a few in the area that have been harvesting wet corn for feed and moisture has been pretty variable throughout the field depending on soil type. My guess is that yields will perform in a similar manner for many.
Due to some weather delays, our silage chopping crew was finally able to get ours cut. We do not plant silage specific corn, but for what we chopped it yielded in the ballpark of 10-15 tons per acre. The crew had mentioned that they had chopped corn yielding anywhere from 5-28 tons per acre depending on many different variables: precipitation, soil type, varieties, and whether or not the crop was hailed on.
After receiving much needed rains over the last few weeks grass has taken off and it is so nice to see green grass in pastures that for the majority of the year had a brown and gray appearance.
Because of drier conditions this summer we have been planning to wean a bit earlier and will continue to follow through with that plan in the next week or so.
As I stated earlier, harvest is only a few days away and that will consume a majority of our time. This year will provide a little extra work before harvest can commence for the day since we normally like to wait until soybeans are harvested to wean calves to cut back on the daily workload. We will make due as will many others.
For those that will be beginning harvest soon and to those that have, harvest can be stressful time of the year. Long hours, harvest delays due to mother nature, breakdowns, time away from family (or too much time with family!) can be hard on a person over the next couple months.
Even though yields may not be what some are expecting in some areas, this is one of my favorite times of the year. There is always something so rewarding about harvest and being able to realize the benefits of all the work from ourselves, consultants, agronomists, elevators, input providers and assistance from many others that has been put into a crop over the last five to six months. Always remember to take your time, be safe, and have a great harvest!
Jeremy Stoecker farms with his dad and brother in Faulk County, South Dakota. They grow corn and soybeans and have a cow-calf operation.