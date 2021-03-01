Farm couples retreat hopes to help producers rediscover peace

A farmer’s life never stops. Whether it be planning, planting, calving or harvesting, there isn’t much downtime to step back and think about the stressors weighing you down. But for two days in mid-March, those at the Abbey of the Hills Inn and Retreat Center in northeastern South Dakota hope that producers can come to rekindle a bit of hope.

March 19-20, the abbey will host the third annual Harvesting Hope couples retreat in Marvin, South Dakota. Harvesting Hope is a non-denominational farmer and spouse retreat hosted to “rediscover peace” and leave some worries behind for at least two days.

“We put so much faith that everything will be OK each year,” said Jill Adelman, the chief development officer for the abbey. “Life goes on and it helps to know that we are blessed and we aren’t in it alone.”

In 2019, the abbey put on Harvesting Hope thinking that just a handful of couples would come out and get moments of peace from the stressful life of farming. Each of the first two years, close to 20 couples have come to walk the 80-acre grounds of the abbey and listen to the presenters.

The event focuses on five key areas: hope, faith, communication, reduction of stress and humor. These areas are explored by speakers Ted Matthews, Tim Holquist and Brent Olson. Matthews is a mental health practitioner and has over 30 years of experience in counseling specifically for farm couples.

“He gets those discussions going and, to be honest, a lot of it is about communication,” Adelman said. “Having him attend the event is amazing.”