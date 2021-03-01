Farm couples retreat hopes to help producers rediscover peace

A farmer’s life never stops. Whether it be planning, planting, calving or harvesting, there isn’t much downtime to step back and think about the stressors weighing you down. But for two days in mid-March, those at the Abbey of the Hills Inn and Retreat Center in northeastern South Dakota hope that producers can come to rekindle a bit of hope.
March 19-20, the abbey will host the third annual Harvesting Hope couples retreat in Marvin, South Dakota. Harvesting Hope is a non-denominational farmer and spouse retreat hosted to “rediscover peace” and leave some worries behind for at least two days.
“We put so much faith that everything will be OK each year,” said Jill Adelman, the chief development officer for the abbey. “Life goes on and it helps to know that we are blessed and we aren’t in it alone.”
In 2019, the abbey put on Harvesting Hope thinking that just a handful of couples would come out and get moments of peace from the stressful life of farming. Each of the first two years, close to 20 couples have come to walk the 80-acre grounds of the abbey and listen to the presenters.
The event focuses on five key areas: hope, faith, communication, reduction of stress and humor. These areas are explored by speakers Ted Matthews, Tim Holquist and Brent Olson. Matthews is a mental health practitioner and has over 30 years of experience in counseling specifically for farm couples.
“He gets those discussions going and, to be honest, a lot of it is about communication,” Adelman said. “Having him attend the event is amazing.”
Holquist is a farm management consultant and has helped farm families for over 40 years. Aimee Sitter, event coordinator for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Organization, a sponsor for the event, attended the retreat with her husband in 2020 and said having Holquist there was a nice surprise.
“Obviously finances are a large stressor on the farm,” she said.
Olson is a local author from Big Stone County, Minnesota, and helps lighten the mood during the events on Saturday.
While the abbey has a history of being a Catholic organization, Adelman said the retreat is open to everyone and is nondenominational.
“The abbey is truly open all,” he said. “It brings our faith together.”
The Abbey of the Hills began as a non-profit in 2013. It used to be known as the Blue Cloud Abbey, a Catholic monastery. After a change in direction, the abbey now is a fully functional inn and retreat location for all kinds of groups. In 2018, a deacon in Minnesota came up with the idea for a couples retreat. There was no better place than the abbey to host, Adelman said.
“Yes, I work here but I am also married to a hog farmer,” she said. “I wanted to be part of it.”
One of the key aspects of Harvesting Hope, and one that has been asked about a lot, is that it is free to attend. The retreat is a “free-will offering.” No one is turned down if they cannot afford the typical costs of a two-day retreat.
Adelman said the abbey realized that turning away people who need the time for a break and healing doesn’t benefit anybody.
“There are really generous people and people who can’t afford it, and God loves them both,” she said.
Sitter, who attended in 2020 after her first full year of marriage, said that the retreat was a “lovely” way to refocus with her husband.
“That was a great thing to open dialogue. The better you’re at communicating, the better you work together,” Sitter said.
Even though she and her husband may have been the youngest couple at the retreat, she said the time with other couples was valuable. They talked about ways to improve their communication and reduce stress, and it helped them moving forward.
For those worried about handling time away from the farm during the overnight retreat, Sitter said there is the option to visit during the day and go home to do chores.
“There is never a good time to get away,” she said. “You’re either planting, planning or calving. But just taking that time to get away and do something for yourself helps you recharge.”
The 2020 retreat happened before the pandemic made landfall stateside, but Adelman said the retreat this year will hopefully be fairly similar to the previous years. They will focus on disinfecting the rooms and the areas guests visit.
Adelman said the pandemic provided a renewed sense of importance surrounding the event as communication breakdowns and stressors on the farm only increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The retreat begins on Friday, March 19 at 5 p.m. and concludes on Saturday, March 20 at 3:30 p.m. The event is a free-will offering and advanced registration is required. You can register at www.abbeyofthehills.org or call 605-398-9200.
Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.