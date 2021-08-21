4-H teen aims to raise awareness for mental health at South Dakota State Fair

4-H green will be a prevalent color worn by 4-H youth at the 2021 South Dakota State Fair in Huron, Sept. 2-6. But one teen is working to help people recognize green for another reason - the green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness.
“I want to help people of all ages simply be aware of the importance of caring for their mental health and reaching out for help when they need it,” said Matea Gordon, a South Dakota 4-H State Ambassador.
She shared that statistics indicate 1one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, and one in six U.S. youth between ages 6 and 17 are affected by a mental health disorder. Additionally, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10 to 34.
Gordon is teaming up with the South Dakota State Fair and Avera Farm and Rural Stress hotline to bring more awareness to mental health. She will be placing posters with encouraging messages to overcome challenges, as well as the Farm and Rural Stress contact information, in the restrooms across the State Fairgrounds. She will also be working with several state ag organizations to hand-out mental health resources at their booths to fairgoers - from stickers and bookmarks to green ribbon vehicle magnets and stress balls.
“The bottom line is that mental health matters. Stress is a regular part of life, but we all need to find ways to care for our mental health through quiet time, talking through challenges with a friend, and allowing our bodies and minds to rest. But, from time to time we may need to reach out and ask for extra help, and I want people to realize that is OK,” Gordon said.
Gordon will be a senior at Sturgis Brown High School and in addition to 4-H is an active member of FFA and State Student Council. For individuals seeking more mental health resources contact the Avera Farm and Rural Stress hotline at 1-800-691-4336. The call is free and confidential and available 24 hours a day.