4 sisters take to 4-H

The four Staedtler sisters were very excited when they moved to Spencer, Iowa, in 2001 because it meant that they “got to live in the town of the Clay County Fair.”
“The Clay County Fair is a unique type of situation up here. It will be our second home for nine days,” mother Nicole Staedtler said.
This year’s fair runs Sept. 10-18.
The four sisters include 18-year-old Jacie, 16-year-old Gabby, 14-year-old Faith and 11-year-old Izzy. All are active in Buena Vista County 4-H, something their mother indicated would never be an option to quit.
“4-H membership will always be a requirement,” she said. “4-H teaches so much, leadership and speaking. In some aspects, they learn more from 4-H than school.”
She appreciates that it teaches her girls how to stick with a project from start to finish and how to react when something doesn’t go right.
4-H has been a part of her life forever. Her mom and dad were leaders for nine years, and her sister still is. They’re all part of the 4-H Hall of Fame.
Her daughters belong to the Maple Valley Agriculturist 4-H Club as third generation members.
“Our family has been members for 75 years. We will continue the 4-H tradition no matter what,” said Nicole, who is employed in management at UPS in Spencer.
All of the Staedtler’s static exhibits will be exhibited at the Buena Vista County Fair, but the four will bring their sheep to this year’s Clay County Fair and show in the district show.
The family resides in Spencer but all the animals are housed at a family friend’s farm near Alta, Iowa. They have six crossbred sheep, mostly Hampshires, who all have ewe lambs.
“We don’t want market lambs. I don’t like to part with the animals,” said Jacie, who graduated this past spring from Spencer High School. She has won showmanship three years in a row.
Mother Nicole agreed that sale day last year was “heart wrenching” after two of their sheep were sold.
Jacie is attending South Dakota State University this fall and majoring in mathematical education at the high school level. She was active in band playing both the flute and oboe, mock trials, debate, National Honor Society, Summer Medler Coffee and completed Iowa Lakes Community College courses during high school. She published a hard cover family cookbook as one of her projects this year.
Gabby is just starting her junior year at Spencer High School this fall. She is active in volleyball, soccer, basketball, band, is an honor student and is a soccer referee for the YMCA park program. She has been an intermediate showman, reserve senior showman, reserve market and breeding class champion. She has made a barn quilt, nativity scene and a soccer display as her static exhibits.
Faith is a freshman at Spencer High School this fall. She is active in soccer, volleyball, basketball, track and band, she is an honor student and a soccer referee. Faith has made a diamond painting and crocheted a bag for her static exhibits.
Izzy is starting sixth grade at the Spencer Middle School. She is active in band, dance, stem class and enjoys extra band lessons. This year will be Izzy’s first year of showing sheep at the Clay County Fair. Izzy made a door wreath, a jewelry box and a bench.
When the four are finished with their sheep classes, they all enjoy fair food.
“I love the strawberry smoothies. Last year the steak tips and grater tators were good,” Gabby said. “I like eating at the Chop Shop and Branding Iron. I like seeing friends and hanging out in the barns. The water fights are fun and I enjoy the draft horses.”
“I enjoying talking to people, all different kinds of people. Godfather Pizza is my food of choice,” she said.
Izzy added funnel cakes to Gabby’s list of fair favorites.
“I like connecting with friends from different counties. I like to try all the new fair foods and judge them myself,” added Jacie.