A change in plans

Ag Day celebration still on in Aberdeen with slight modifications
After a full year since COVID-19 first emerged in South Dakota, National Ag Day on March 23 will once again be celebrated cautiously in Aberdeen.
Every year, the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce’s Ag Committee helps put on several events celebrating farmers and producers in South Dakota and around the world. The chamber had to cancel plans last year due to COVID, and with the pandemic still going this year, in-person events are off again.
In more normal years, the chamber would have various members staff booths at stores in Aberdeen promoting agriculture and giving away prizes on Ag Day. Instead of manned booths, this year various tables will be set up at Kent and Runnings with information on agriculture and drawing boxes for Beef Bucks and pork certificates.
“We’ve been working with pork producers, the dairy council, and Beef Bucks to kind of help us,” said Lisa Anderson, the marketing and collaboration director for the chamber.
The chamber will also present short video clips on its Facebook page every hour from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Ag Day. Local farmers came together to help answer questions related to agriculture to give people a better understanding of ag practices.
Along with the video clips, members of the chamber’s ag committee will be going on the local radio stations promoting agriculture.
“We knew what we wanted to do but had to adjust it for COVID,” Anderson said. “Hopefully next year we can get back into getting into the stores.”
With now two years removed from the in-person events, Anderson said they may explore ways to do week-long events in 2022 to celebrate all of Ag Week, not just the one day.
“I hate to put a timeframe on it, but I do think eventually we’ll be back to where we can inter-mingle with each other,” she said.
The ag committee also tries to participate in the local fourth-grade ag fair that is typically held around this time. While the event was canceled for the second year in a row, Anderson said they’ll try to get in next year and allow the younger children a chance to experience animal and production agriculture up close.
“Our plan was to do two groups for the new fifth graders since they didn’t get to experience it,” she said. “All those kids are unfortunately out of luck.”
For those looking for more ways to celebrate Ag Day, Anderson said she and her team at the Aberdeen Chamber often visit www.agday.org to get ideas on how to give back to farmers.
Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.