A change in plans

Ag Day celebration still on in Aberdeen with slight modifications

After a full year since COVID-19 first emerged in South Dakota, National Ag Day on March 23 will once again be celebrated cautiously in Aberdeen.

Every year, the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce’s Ag Committee helps put on several events celebrating farmers and producers in South Dakota and around the world. The chamber had to cancel plans last year due to COVID, and with the pandemic still going this year, in-person events are off again.

In more normal years, the chamber would have various members staff booths at stores in Aberdeen promoting agriculture and giving away prizes on Ag Day. Instead of manned booths, this year various tables will be set up at Kent and Runnings with information on agriculture and drawing boxes for Beef Bucks and pork certificates.

“We’ve been working with pork producers, the dairy council, and Beef Bucks to kind of help us,” said Lisa Anderson, the marketing and collaboration director for the chamber.

The chamber will also present short video clips on its Facebook page every hour from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Ag Day. Local farmers came together to help answer questions related to agriculture to give people a better understanding of ag practices.

Along with the video clips, members of the chamber’s ag committee will be going on the local radio stations promoting agriculture.

“We knew what we wanted to do but had to adjust it for COVID,” Anderson said. “Hopefully next year we can get back into getting into the stores.”