Two Harrisburg FFA members are sharpening their metalworking skills.

Carter Ractliffe and Chase Whitloch, both seniors at Harrisburg High School, are taking part in an unpaid metalworking apprenticeship through their FFA chapter.

The project is overseen by their adviser, Josh Christiansen, who said he’d always dreamed of getting a plasma cutter in the high school shop.

With a hefty price tag and limited school resources, he thought it might just be a pipe dream.

But then, Dunham and Associates, a Sioux Falls real estate agency, stepped in and donated the full $25,000 it took to purchase the plasma cutter.

The kids made the company a thank you sign. Now they’re in talks about designing and creating signs that the company can give new homeowners who purchase their homes through the agency.

Now, Ractliffe and Whitloch get to learn on the machine while earning extra high school credits before heading off to college.

It’s been a bit of a learning curve.

Ractliffe said during his first project he had to constantly ask Mr. Christiansen questions, but now both he and Whitloch can get along on their own, for the most part.

The project has shown him the parts he likes and the parts he dislikes about working with metal, Ractliffe said. His strongest dislike is doing the computer work. He much prefers working on the cutting machine.

The students use Torchmate software to design their work.

Whitloch said he doesn’t mind the computer aspect so much.

“I think that’s maybe why he (Ractliffe) recruited him (Whitloch),” Tara Fastert said with a chuckle. Fastert is the agriculture, food and natural resources teacher and FFA adviser at Harrisburg High School.

Ratcliffe started the plasma cutting project during the fall semester. Whitloch joined this semester.

Now, Ractliffe and Whitloch often tag team on projects.

While the machine was donated, Harrisburg FFA has to pay for the metal out of pocket. Generally, they sell the pieces they make and build the cost of metal into the price of the sign.

It’s been a good lesson in finances and marketing, which is a big part of Ractliffe and Whitloch’s supervised agricultural experience (SAE) requirements. Both are using the project as their SAE for FFA this year.

Profits from the signs sold go into the FFA profit fund, but Ractliffe and Whitloch will each get a small sum as a token of appreciation upon graduation.

With word getting out about the projects, sometimes area businesses will contact Harrisburg FFA about having a custom sign made.

Christiansen said any business is welcome to do so and can reach out to him at the Harrisburg High School to work out the details.

During school events, the chapter has a booth with a QR code that can be scanned to learn more about getting a sign custom made.

Depending on the complexity of the design, a project can take anywhere from four hours to 10 hours. The boys work on them 45-60 minutes at a time during class.

Christiansen said it’s been a good lesson in time management. If they aren’t getting enough done during the class period they might have to come in after school to get caught up.

While both Ractliffe and Whitloch have enjoyed the projects, neither plans to pursue metal work as a career. Ractliffe plans to attend South Dakota State University to study natural resource management and Whitloch plans to head to Mitchell Technical Institute to pursue degrees in both power line construction and maintenance and natural gas technology.

However, Ractliffe said it’s nice to know he has metal working to fall back on after college should he need it.