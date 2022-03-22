A lesson that can’t be topped

Without agriculture, there would be no pizza.
In a country where the average family eats 40 pizzas a year, that’s a scary thought.
Fortunately, agriculture is abundant in southeastern South Dakota, so the pizza supply is safe.
That calls for a celebration, and Ag United for South Dakota is setting out to do just that.
In the weeks leading up to National Ag Day on March 22, Ag United will host farmer-led classroom discussions with area fourth graders about the impact the ag industry makes on their daily lives.
With its ooey-gooey cheese, savory sausage, pepperoni or beef and a perfectly golden crust, pizza is the perfect example to demonstrate how all food comes from agriculture.
“We have a pizza party, but it’s really an agricultural lesson about how we grow everything that goes into making a pizza,” said Heidi Zwinger, outreach director for South Dakota Ag United.
Each classroom welcomes a few farmers from each school’s region, Zwinger said. A dairy farmer tells the students how the milk from the cows and how it’s turned into cheese. A wheat farmer discusses the process of growing the wheat that eventually turns into a crust. Hog producers chat about where pork products come from.
Even the soybean and corn farmers get in on the action, even though their products aren’t directly seen on the pizza.
“We talk about how we don’t eat most of the corn and soybeans that South Dakota farmers grow, but the cattle and pigs do and they turn it into something we can eat,” Zwinger said.
The Ag United team even brings feed samples for the students to see.
Following the lesson, the farmers serve pizza to the students.
The farmers love it, Zwinger said.
“When you go to a classroom and visit students, they’re happy just to have somebody come and visit. But when you go in there and talk about your farm, your tractor and your livestock and you also bring pizza along, you’re at a pretty high level of cool in those students’ eyes,” she said.
The first South Dakota Ag United Ag Day pizza party was in 2009. Since then, Farmers that have volunteered in the past are often eager to come back year after year.
It’s even becoming a family tradition.
“Now, some of the younger generations are coming, too. The dad has done it for a number of years and now the son is going to do it this year, too,” Zwinger said.
It’s just at the same time, just a great opportunity for South Dakota farmers and ag producers to share their story, as well as the story of where food comes from.
The program has reached more than 6,500 students since its inception. This year, 15 classrooms at five different South Dakota schools will get to participate.
“Everybody needs to understand where their food comes from,” Zwinger said. “This really ties the knot for these students.”
It’s also a great opportunity for South Dakota farmers and ag producers to share their story, as well as the story of where food comes from, she added.
Just as agriculture doesn’t stop at food production, the pizza day talks include other ag information as well, including careers in the industry.
“So many careers that touch agriculture aren’t directly farming,” Zwinger said.
Many students may not realize that there are ag-based jobs in everything from software engineering to mechanics.
Overall, Zwinger said the purpose of the Ag Day pizza parties is to foster connections, especially considering that many students are two or three generations removed from the farm, if not more.
“Agriculture isn’t as far away as these kids think it is,” she said.
The pizzas are funded through donations, with $25 sponsoring pizza for eight students, $50 covering 16 students and a $75 donation provides pizza for 25 students. Head to agunited.org if you’d like to contribute.
Melisa Goss, Associate Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag’s vital impact around the world, from America’s heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Sioux Falls with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.