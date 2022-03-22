A lesson that can’t be topped

Without agriculture, there would be no pizza.

In a country where the average family eats 40 pizzas a year, that’s a scary thought.

Fortunately, agriculture is abundant in southeastern South Dakota, so the pizza supply is safe.

That calls for a celebration, and Ag United for South Dakota is setting out to do just that.

In the weeks leading up to National Ag Day on March 22, Ag United will host farmer-led classroom discussions with area fourth graders about the impact the ag industry makes on their daily lives.

With its ooey-gooey cheese, savory sausage, pepperoni or beef and a perfectly golden crust, pizza is the perfect example to demonstrate how all food comes from agriculture.

“We have a pizza party, but it’s really an agricultural lesson about how we grow everything that goes into making a pizza,” said Heidi Zwinger, outreach director for South Dakota Ag United.

Each classroom welcomes a few farmers from each school’s region, Zwinger said. A dairy farmer tells the students how the milk from the cows and how it’s turned into cheese. A wheat farmer discusses the process of growing the wheat that eventually turns into a crust. Hog producers chat about where pork products come from.

Even the soybean and corn farmers get in on the action, even though their products aren’t directly seen on the pizza.

“We talk about how we don’t eat most of the corn and soybeans that South Dakota farmers grow, but the cattle and pigs do and they turn it into something we can eat,” Zwinger said.