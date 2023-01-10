Applications open for rural leadership programs

Applications for the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute's 2023 Sutton Leaders and Rural POWER programs opened Jan. 1.

Since its launch, the Sutton Leadership Institute has trained and mentored 56 talented next-generation leaders from across the state who have given back to their communities through public service projects.

Sutton Leaders is seeking applicants for its fifth year, and Rural POWER will accept applications for its third cohort.

Giving a voice to rural South Dakota Rural POWER, which stands for Powering Opportunities While Energizing Rural, is accepting applications for a second year Jan. 1 to Feb. 1. Applications for Rural POWER and Sutton’s other leadership program, the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute, are available online at suttonleadership.org.

Billie Sutton, former state senator and 2018 candidate for governor of South Dakota, launched the non-partisan, non-profit leadership institute in 2019 dedicated to inspiring and preparing the next generation of leaders to build a stronger South Dakota and more vibrant communities and workplaces through service to others.

Sutton encourages people interested in the Sutton Leaders or Rural POWER program to apply, saying: “This will be our fifth year offering a free leadership development experience to dedicated South Dakotans ready to grow their leadership potential while making a difference in their communities. If this opportunity sounds perfect for you, please apply to join us. South Dakota will be better off for it”

Applications for both free Sutton Leadership Institute programs are open from until Feb 1.

Applications are available online at https://suttonleadership.org.

Nominations can also be submitted online.