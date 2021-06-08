“I never had this while growing up,” said Jed Olbertson, a Beresford FFA alumni.

Olbertson is helping the Beresford FFA team plant and manage 25 acres of alfalfa on a field that was donated to them by Larry Spike, a Beresford community member.

The alfalfa project, which will help teach the students how to manage a common crop in South Dakota, will be funded by a national FFA alumni grant awarded to the chapter in early April.

Beresford FFA advisor Bridget Twedt and the majority of the Beresford FFA chapter came down to the alfalfa field midday on April 26 to see the first few acres planted on their new project. FFA student Sylar Carlson came on the previous Saturday to clear and get the field ready for planting.

The field was donated to the chapter several years back and was used to plant pumpkins, sweet corn and a corn for a maze over recent years. Last year, the students planted oats and made square bales to be sold to the community.

“The owner wanted it into alfalfa and the FFA members wanted to try some oats first,” Twedt said.

The students worked with Simplot, a local agronomy business in Beresford, to figure out the seed and operational cost on the land for the grant. In addition to the FFA chapter’s benefit, Twedt uses the ground for her various ag classes at the high school. Her plant science class also helps out.

“We (mapped) it out and tried to figure out the plots,” she said.

On planting day, Tate Johnson and his fellow students gathered around the planter to discuss the planting rates. Johnson and Jackson Hofer even brought out some equipment from their operation to help grease the planter and get it ready for another pass, something Twedt said many of her FFA members hadn’t been able to see in the past.

Olbertson, who was on hand on planting day to drive a few of the students around in the tractor and show them how to plant, said teaching the students is a pleasure after he grew up in FFA.

“I went to school with all these kids’ folks,” Olbertson joked.

However, it’s not just Olbertson helping out. Many of the students familiar with using equipment on their family farms took their fellow FFA members on a ride.

“One of my kids … has a lawn mowing business, so he’s been able to have those opportunities, but some of those kids have never been in a tractor,” Twedt said.

Olbertson donated time on his tractor and planter for the FFA students at no cost, something that he often tries to do to help out those who need just a small amount of time with the equipment.

When he was asked about the cost for his services, Olberston was quick with an estimate.

“I said, ‘I don’t know? How about nothing?’” he said.

With alfalfa planting well under way and other crops ready to go, Twedt said FFA students are spending their time working in the local greenhouse, preparing advertisements for their products to learn about ag business, or working on their FFA projects for competitions.

When the alfalfa is baled and ready to be sold, Twedt said she knows there will be a need for it. Community members have already been asking how they can buy it. The sales will be a way to support students.

“This isn’t going in my pocket, this is a fundraiser for the FFA,” the ag instructor said.

