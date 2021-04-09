Students at Chester High School in southeastern South Dakota have been putting in some extra work at the school’s ag building.

For a few weeks this semester, a sow and her litter of 19 piglets took up residence at one end of the shop. Students in Andrew Jensen’s animal science class got a chance to participate every step of the way – from cleaning and feeding chores to witnessing the birthing process.

They worked weekends and put in some long hours. Several stayed after school to see the sow they named Peaches through her labor, which lasted nearly until midnight one Wednesday evening in late February.

“It’s been really neat to see our kids kind of step out of their comfort zone,” Jensen said.

Senior Hunter Leisinger and sophomore Tate Boisen got experience processing pigs after birth. They helped give iron shots, dock tails and castrate the bores.

The hands-on aspect provided a better learning tool than any textbook said, the boys said.

“It’s something that will stay in my memory,” Boisen said.

Leisinger plans to go into ag production after high school. He also does dog breeding on the side, and the farrowing experience will transfer well there.

Boisen found some of the things they learned about pigs to be interesting – the way the mother will call her piglets when it’s time for them to eat and how they keep certain areas of the crate for different purposes – like having a bathroom, bedroom and kitchen.

“The whole idea was to teach my students about everything from artificial insemination to the final product in pig farming,” said Jensen, who raises show pigs at home.

Peaches gave birth Feb. 24 during National FFA Week, which made it a great time to promote what ag education can offer. They made Facebook posts and had a live video feed of the farrowing process on YouTube. On National Pig Day March 1, the Chester Area FFA chapter happily posted pictures of their four-day-old piglets sleeping and nursing.

They knew the litter would be big. Peaches had 15 from her last pregnancy. At Chester High, she farrowed 14 bores and six gilts. All were live-born, but one didn’t make it.

The idea for the lesson in farrowing came from a one of Jensen’s colleagues, an ag teacher in Illinois. There, the Oink Project, as it’s known, is about getting big city kids some hands-on experience with farm animals. The goal is similar at Chester High School, too. While several students come from farm backgrounds, not everyone has livestock, and not many had experience with pigs.

Jensen applied for a career and technical education Perkins Reserve Grant through the South Dakota Department of Education and was awarded $14,000. It supplied an AI simulator, a farrowing pen and teacher training on artificial insemination.

He reached out to Pipestone Systems to learn where he could get a farrowing crate made for viewers like the one the pig production and veterinary company uses at the State Fair. Pipestone spokeswoman Sylvia Wolters offered more than just advice. Pipestone donated the pregnant sow through its Adopt a Sow program, which is available to FFA chapters across the state. That’s where Chester FFA got an added bonus. In mid-March when the piglets were ready for weaning, Peaches moved home with two Chester FFA students and became their FFA project.

Wolters provided classroom lessons and expert guidance through birthing process. She followed up in the classroom giving students a virtual tour of a pig farm and talking about careers in the industry.

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for the students – to have that hands-on learning and feel there is a place for them to go to work in industry if their parents don’t own a farm,” Wolters said.

While Peaches was in labor, she talked to students about the signs of parturition and the labor process, from the release of oxytocin to stimulating the mother to increase contractions to milk letdown.

Everyone who wanted to sleeve the sow and check the progress had the opportunity to do it themselves.

“Which was quite fun,” Wolters said. “Most were surprised it’s warm.”

It was an exciting night in the ag shop, but the students learned to keep quiet and calm as not to startle the laboring mother.

“We were silently rooting for her,” said Peyton Brown, a senior at Chester High School.

Brown is one of the animal science students who doesn’t come from an ag background. She lived in the city of Brandon before moving to a home at Brandt Lake, and she plans to take on a career in the hospitality and tourism industry after high school. Still, she loves animals, she said, and knows that Jensen is a great teacher. She wanted to learn where her food comes from and how animals are raised, she said. The class gave her much more than that. The farrowing experience taught her the signs to look for and what to expect when an animal is giving birth. She went in knowing it might be a bit gory, but she ended up enjoying it, she said.

“I think it’s good for me,” Brown said. “A lot of people don’t think about where their food comes from. It’s the process of life.”

Senior Kenna Brown and sophomore Kaylor Geraets already had livestock experience. Brown shows pigs for FFA and farrowing was nothing new. Geraets comes from a cattle operation. But they were happy to be part of the learning experience at school, they said.

“It’s good experience to take what we’re learning in the classroom and take it out to real life,” Geraets said.

After spring break, the class moved on to a broiler project. The girls weren’t as excited about that. The chickens are messy, they said.

“We definitely like pigs more than chickens,” Geraets said.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

