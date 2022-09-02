Clay County Fair royalty excited to be involved

Both Autumn Erdman and Kamdyn Van Gelder of Spencer, Iowa, have been attending or showing livestock at the Clay County Fair for the past 16 years. This year, the two wanted to be more involved in the Clay County Fair so they put their name in the hat to become the Clay County Fair Queen.
Erdman, 16 and a senior at Spencer High School this fall, was crowned queen in the contest held May 1. Van Gelder, 16 and a junior at Spencer High School this fall, was crowned first runner-up. The two competed against five other contestants in the areas of personality, attitude and awareness, leadership and citizenship, contribution to the community, overall appearance, charm, poise and self-expression.
As queen, Erdman, the daughter of Jolene and Terry Hansen and Bob Erdman, will represent the fair at area parades, the Iowa Sate Fair during the queen contest and selected celebrations during the summer and the Clay County Fair Sept. 10-18.
Erdman will receive many gifts from local merchants including a $1,500 cash prize from Community State Bank in Spencer. As First Runner-up, Van Gelder will receive many local prizes and a $1,000 cash prize from the bank.
Erdman, who resides on an acreage near Spencer, is a member of the Meadow Motivators 4-H Club. She serves as president of the Spencer FFA, president of the National Honor Society, a member of the year book staff, Clay County 4-H Council, and soccer team where she plays three positions. She is active in the Faith Lutheran Youth Group and took a mission trip to Mexico City this summer. Erdman is employed by Fareway in Spencer and as a rock picker for her summer job.
“I plan to show five lambs through the summer and take some to the Clay County Fair and Iowa State Fair. I sewed a quilt that I may enter at the Clay County Fair,” Erdman said.
After she graduates, Erdman said she would like to go to an ag-based university for animal science with a possibility of taking the pre-veterinary tract.
As a freshman, she worked in the Clay County Fair Ambassador Program.
“I wanted to further my involvement, so I tried for fair queen,” she said. “I like to go to the fair and meet my friends and meet new people who are showing on the district side.”
Erdman has been going to the fair all of her life. Her sister and dad showed there, and a couple of family members are in the Hall of Fame.
The past two years, Erdman won senior showmanship. Once you win it three years in a row, you get to keep the trophy.
“I’m hoping that trophy gets to go home with me this year,” Erdman said.
Van Gelder, who is a city girl, is active in mock trial, band, student council, tennis, swim, choir and the Hope Reformed Youth Group. She is a member of the Lincoln Lyons 4-H Club.
“The swim team takes a lot of my time,” she said.
She shows cattle during the summer and stays busy with vacation Bible school at her church in June. At the end of June, she went on a mission trip to Tennessee.
Van Gelder said she has just one showable bunny to take to the fair this year. She will also take cattle and enter the photography contest. I
She has been junior showman for three years. Last year, she had the reserve supreme champion feeder heifer and won the rabbit senior showman class.
Erdman plans to take the entire week off from school to fulfill her duties as queen handing out ribbons, attending concerts, participating in food contests, and other duties. Van Gelder plans to take two or three days off and will be busy with the rabbit show and cattle contests. Her grandparents, uncles and family show cattle.
“We are able to be at the Clay County Fair as a family,” she said.
You man recognize the Van Gelder name as fair royalty. Her sister ran for queen the past two years and was runner-up last year.
“My sister said it was so much fun. I think it will be super fun to have the opportunity to represent the fair,” Van Gelder said.
In the past, the queen and runner-up have been allowed to introduce concert acts at the evening grandstand shows. Now a video of the queen is shown. Erdman said that if she was given the opportunity, she would like to introduce Russell Dickerson and Van Gelder added her favorites of the Ying Yang Twins and Dickerson also.
Van Gelder plans to attend Northwestern and major in biology and then onto Iowa State or South Dakota State University for vet school.