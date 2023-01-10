Conference for young farmers set for Jan. 21

Young people involved in agriculture are invited to attend a one-day conference at South Dakota State University (SDSU) in Brookings, S.D., Jan. 21.
Members of the South Dakota Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Committee and the SDSU Collegiate Chapter are hosting the event.
The conference begins with evening social activities Friday, Jan. 20. The agenda Saturday, Jan. 21 includes the opportunity to network with others involved in the agriculture industry and learn information that will be helpful in attendees’ current or future operations.
Tracks have been specifically designed for collegiate students and young producers.
A few of the topics scheduled on Saturday include sessions on markets, global production, ag prices, rural mental health and alternative income opportunities. The schedule includes the following topics and speakers:
• Global Production & Ag Prices – Shawn Hacket
• Rural Mental Health – Jacob Walter
• You Have a Job Now What – Gina Kuck
• Finding Your Niche - Valerie and Jared Luhman
• Financial Skills - Laurie Johnson and Erin Yost
• Alternative Income Panel - Regan Bieber, Kassidy Eisenbraun, Judge Jessop and Brady Wulf
The registration fee is $50 per adult or $80 for a couple. College students can attend for $25.
For more information and to register visit: www.sdfbf.org/Article/SDFB-Young-Farmer-Rancher-and-Collegiate-Conference.
You do not need to be a member of South Dakota Farm Bureau to register for this conference but will need to have an SDFB account. Create one by clicking on the “Create an account” link. After clicking on the Event Registration button, log-in with your SDFB username and password.
For more information, contact Lowell Mesman at Lowell@sdfbf.org or call 605-353-8050.