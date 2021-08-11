Farmfest hay bale art auction supports local FFA, 4-H groups

FFA and 4-H groups got creative and got a chance to raise a little money at Farmfest this year.

Three groups created sculptures from hay bales, which were on display on the show grounds Aug. 3-5.

Valley Blazers 4-H Club from Redwood County made a giant chicken from three round bales. Marshall FFA topped their hay bale pig and sheep with a corduroy-wearing scarecrow. Redwood County 4-H Ambassadors made a “farmer’s weather bale” topped with smiling farm-kid scarecrows.

On the final day of Farmfest, the hay was auctioned off with the proceeds going to the group that built the sculptures. The auction brought in $625, and Ziegler Ag Equpiment donated another $200 to each group, allowing them to purchase supplies for the hay bale art. Steffes Group donated the bales and performed the live auction.

The hay bale art auction is a new feature at both Farmfest and Dakotafest this year.

“We thought it would be something that would be beneficial to the communities we have these shows in,” said Niki Jones, spokeswoman for IDEAag, the company that produces Farmfest.

JoDee Faiman-Altmann leads the Redwood County 4-H Ambassadors, a group of kids in seventh grade and up. She was excited about getting the busy 4-H kids together for a couple hours for a fun project. She got word about the bale art project through their county extension agent and remembered a similar contest during the county fair years ago, before her kids were involved in 4-H. She said it’s great to bring it back to the community.