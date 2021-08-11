Farmfest hay bale art auction supports local FFA, 4-H groups

FFA and 4-H groups got creative and got a chance to raise a little money at Farmfest this year.
Three groups created sculptures from hay bales, which were on display on the show grounds Aug. 3-5.
Valley Blazers 4-H Club from Redwood County made a giant chicken from three round bales. Marshall FFA topped their hay bale pig and sheep with a corduroy-wearing scarecrow. Redwood County 4-H Ambassadors made a “farmer’s weather bale” topped with smiling farm-kid scarecrows.
On the final day of Farmfest, the hay was auctioned off with the proceeds going to the group that built the sculptures. The auction brought in $625, and Ziegler Ag Equpiment donated another $200 to each group, allowing them to purchase supplies for the hay bale art. Steffes Group donated the bales and performed the live auction.
The hay bale art auction is a new feature at both Farmfest and Dakotafest this year.
“We thought it would be something that would be beneficial to the communities we have these shows in,” said Niki Jones, spokeswoman for IDEAag, the company that produces Farmfest.
JoDee Faiman-Altmann leads the Redwood County 4-H Ambassadors, a group of kids in seventh grade and up. She was excited about getting the busy 4-H kids together for a couple hours for a fun project. She got word about the bale art project through their county extension agent and remembered a similar contest during the county fair years ago, before her kids were involved in 4-H. She said it’s great to bring it back to the community.
“This is something fun,” she said.
The prospect of raising money for the club is an added bonus. Faiman-Altmann said many of the Redwood County 4-H kids are already involved in Farmfest fundraisers, serving at the Malt Wagon, the pancake breakfast and other events. The bale art project got the kids excited to get together and paint and create, she said.
Each group got three large round bales and four small square bales to work with. From there, it’s up to their imaginations.
“They can use as much paint or other types of supplies they want to bring,” Jones said.
Dakotafest in Mitchell, South Dakota, runs Aug. 17-19. The hay bale auction will take place at noon Aug. 19.
Farmfest attendance hit a three-year high with more than 28,000 in attendance over the three-day event. Next year’s Farmfest event will take place Aug. 2-4, 2022.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.