FFA debuts Ag Adventure Zone at Black Hills Stock Show

South Dakota FFA will spotlight agriculture in the Rodeo Zone during the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo in Rapid City Jan. 29 through Feb.6 with the launch of the FFA Ag Adventure Zone.
Located in the Ice Arena at the Rapid City Civic Center, the Ag Adventure Zone will feature interactive and educational exhibits as well as presentations by industry speakers. According to Dani Herring, South Dakota FFA Executive Secretary, the Ag Adventure Zone is patterned after the popular Ag Adventure Center coordinated by South Dakota FFA annually at the South Dakota State Fair. The two activities share the same motto: “To showcase modern agricultural practices, communicate commitment to natural resources and demonstrate wholesome, safe food production.”
The FFA Ag Adventure Zone is a joint effort of the South Dakota FFA and Sutton Rodeo/Rodeo Rapid City.
“FFA is excited to grow our advocacy efforts and appreciate South Dakota Farm Bureau in helping us achieve that goal. We are all hoping it will become a permanent part of Rodeo Rapid City, providing agriculture education for attendees,” Herring said.
The Ag Adventure Zone will include exhibits showcasing the diversity of South Dakota agriculture, including on beef, dairy, swine, sheep, range and more, from production to processing. Area FFA chapters helped build some of the hands-on exhibits, and Pipestone Systems, the organization that helps coordinate the Ag Adventure Center at the State Fair, also contributed.
Industry volunteers, State FFA officers and District 5 FFA members will be at the Ag Adventure Zone to hold activities, interact with BHSS attendees, and present on the stage.
There will be an agricultural presentation on the Rodeo Zone stage at 2 p.m. daily. The topics follow:
Friday, Jan. 29 - Electrical Safety, led by Touchstone Energy Electric Cooperatives
Saturday, Jan. 30 - FFA Day - FFA Day, hosted by the SD FFA State Officers
Sunday, Jan. 31 – Today’s Agriculture, led by South Dakota Farmer Bureau
Monday, Feb. 1 - Soil & Range Health - led by the SD Soil Health Coalition and NRCS
Tuesday, Feb. 2 - Sheep Day, led by SDSU Sheep specialist
Wednesday, Feb. 3 - Precision Ag Integration, led by RDO Equipment Co.
Thursday, Feb. 4 - Beef Day, led SD Beef Industry Council with Miss Rodeo America and the Junior Beef Ambassadors
Friday, Feb. 5 – “Creating Tomorrow Today, the future of meat processing,” led by Tyson Fresh Meats
Saturday, Feb. 6 - Swine Day, led by South Dakota Pork Producers.