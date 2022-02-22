FFA projects let students’ talents shine

From running a cotton candy business to raising specialty chicken breeds, the students of Lennox-Sundstrom FFA dig into their interests, which are as varied as candy flavors and chicken feathers themselves.

“I’m very impressed and proud of all these students,” FFA adviser Brady Duxbury said.

Duxbury has been the school’s ag teacher and FFA adviser since the retirement of longtime advisor Jim Wilson two years ago. Duxbury noted that the kids put a lot of work into their projects outside of school hours - many of them in addition to other extracurricular activities.

“It’s incredible to me how many awesome things our kids do,” he said.

We sat down with five students in Duxbury’s ag classroom in Lennox, South Dakota, to learn about some of the work students have taken on over the last year.

Sweet success

Jesse Cech’s after school job is pretty sweet. He sets his own hours, works ahead when he needs to, and his little brother serves as a taste tester.

Cech makes cotton candy to sell at school events and community functions.

“It’s fun to make,” said the high school junior.

The bags sell for $5, and Cech splits the revenue with concession stand helpers like the school band boosters. His first sales were at home track meets last spring. The candy was a big hit at the car show in Worthing over the summer, and for last fall’s homecoming football game, he made 70 bags and sold out. He hopes to expand his services in the coming months by dressing up in formal attire to make cotton candy at weddings.