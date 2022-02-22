FFA projects let students’ talents shine

From running a cotton candy business to raising specialty chicken breeds, the students of Lennox-Sundstrom FFA dig into their interests, which are as varied as candy flavors and chicken feathers themselves.
“I’m very impressed and proud of all these students,” FFA adviser Brady Duxbury said.
Duxbury has been the school’s ag teacher and FFA adviser since the retirement of longtime advisor Jim Wilson two years ago. Duxbury noted that the kids put a lot of work into their projects outside of school hours - many of them in addition to other extracurricular activities.
“It’s incredible to me how many awesome things our kids do,” he said.
We sat down with five students in Duxbury’s ag classroom in Lennox, South Dakota, to learn about some of the work students have taken on over the last year.
Sweet success
Jesse Cech’s after school job is pretty sweet. He sets his own hours, works ahead when he needs to, and his little brother serves as a taste tester.
Cech makes cotton candy to sell at school events and community functions.
“It’s fun to make,” said the high school junior.
The bags sell for $5, and Cech splits the revenue with concession stand helpers like the school band boosters. His first sales were at home track meets last spring. The candy was a big hit at the car show in Worthing over the summer, and for last fall’s homecoming football game, he made 70 bags and sold out. He hopes to expand his services in the coming months by dressing up in formal attire to make cotton candy at weddings.
The Cech family purchased a cotton candy machine and all the supplies online last year. They’ve all pitched in to help Jesse’s business, and they’ve learned a lot along the way, from how to burn on sugar to flavor the machine to the best ways of handling the sticky confection or how to plan around the weather.
Cotton candy shrinks in humid conditions, Cech said, so he’s not able to make up bags ahead of sale day during the summer like he can when it’s cooler.
He’s tested different flavors. Cherry and blueberry are the standbys, along with vanilla. Cech would like to play on Lennox school colors and offer orange cream soda flavored cotton candy, along with something black, though he’s not sure black licorice would be a hot seller.
After about a year in business, Cech hasn’t soured on the flavor.
“I’m never going to stop wanting to eat it. It’s sugar,” he said.
Proud poultry
FFA chapter president Kaylee Bosma got her first chicks from a local farm supply store in sixth grade and had fun showing them at the county fair. Before long, she wanted something more unique.
“I wanted fancy birds, not production birds,” Bosma said.
She got her first bantam show birds from a hatchery in Yankton, then soon started hatching her own. She now hatches out as many as 250 chicks a year.
“I just fell in love with them,” Bosma said.
The hobby has led her to success at the South Dakota State Fair, where she shows with her 4-H club, the Lincoln County Livestock 4-H Club. Her brown leghorns consistently win best in show. In 2019, her male Cochin was overall grand champion.
The poultry project became her supervised agricultural experience for FFA as well, and it won the state proficiency in poultry production - entrepreneurship and placement, making her one of four national finalists for an Agricultural Proficiency Award at the national convention last fall.
Her flock has branched out from Rhode Island Reds and Minocras to her favorites – the bantams like the old English game birds and mille fleur Belgian bearded d’uccles.
“They are my babies,” she said.
She enjoyed showing them at a petting zoo her FFA chapter held for Halloween last year. The birds would just stand on the table and take in the attention.
“They’re great with kids, and the kids love them,” Bosma said.
She likes training birds to be shown. Chickens get upset when you roll them on their back, but it’s required for showing poultry, so she trains them with bits of dog treats.
Along with showing, her flock is a business, too. She calls it Kaylee’s Crazy Coop. Bosma collects about a dozen eggs a day to sell, and sells the birds she hatches, too.
Some of the chickens she keeps for her and her two younger sisters to show. Others she sells to people who want backyard birds or to 4-H clubs getting started in showing. She’s helped kids in surrounding counties learn about poultry, like what to look for in a show bird and how to care for them.
“I wanted to share that same love of poultry with other kids,” Bosma said.
A project with high hopes
One Lennox Sundstrom FFA student took on a project that will benefit the chapter long after she graduates. Junior Shyla Schipper, chapter sentinel, took on the task of building a new high tunnel greenhouse after the school’s greenhouse was destroyed by a tornado a few years ago.
Schipper did everything from planning the design to ordering parts to helping fellow students assemble the structure during class time. This spring, students will fit the greenhouse with an irrigation system and the first plants will go in the ground.
The new high tunnel is a step up. At 96- by 26-feet, it’s bigger than the school’s old greenhouse. Students learned construction skills by helping put it together, and it will help students learn about plant life for years to come.
Schipper enjoyed the detail work that made the project happen. She talked to the school’s finance officer and school board to get the go-ahead. She toured a high tunnel in nearby Canton where she learned what size and water system works best. And to stay within budget, she called for help from another student whose family had a flatbed truck that could haul the pieces from Iowa and save on shipping.
Calling people and organizing it all helped her learn to lead, she said.
“My favorite part of it was doing something for the chapter,” Schipper added.
Along with the project serving as her supervised agricultural experience for FFA, the skills she learned will help her in her future career. After high school, Schipper plans to enroll in Mitchell Technical College’s two-year HVAC program.
Putting the past on a pedestal
While Schipper’s project brings something new to Lennox High School, another student’s work honors the past.
Blake Gibney, who graduated last spring, brushed up his woodworking skills and made a trophy stand to showcase an FFA dairy award from 1929, the first year South Dakota schools offered FFA. Behind glass in the school’s front office sits his creation, which displays a nearly 100-year-old trophy for the Pugsley Prize, a now defunct award. Engravings read: SDSC (for South Dakota State College) Agric. Society and Agric. Faculty, Cattlewood, 1929.
It’s something Duxbury found in a box of plaques in storage and thought should be on display.
Gibney worked with Lennox shop teacher Paul Kruze to put the case together and laser etch the details.
Etched in the wood and painted gold is an FFA logo and the chapter name. Around the base, there is a different FFA symbol on each side: the plow, the owl, a rising sun and an ear of corn.
“It was made to have a lot of symbolism,” Gibney said.
Local history buffs helped sift through articles in the local paper and find information about the award. A reproduction of the clipping is mounted on the side of the trophy case.
The 1931 article says that Duane Clark of Lennox won the Smith-Hughes contest at the state college to bring the Pugsley Prize home for the second year in a row. Harold Reed had won it in 1930.
The dairy team of Clark, Harold Buus and Robert Geppart was first in their contest, earning a trip to the National Dairy Show in St. Louis.
Gibney wired the trophy case with a battery-powered spotlight.
Woodworking wasn’t something Gibney had much experience with, outside of playing with Lincoln logs as a kid and taking shop class, but he found joy in the smell of red oak. After sketching the designs, cutting the first pieces of wood and starting the hands-on work was the most fulfilling part of the project.
It earned him a blue ribbon at the State Fair. The trophy case is now part of Gibney’s application for an American Degree, the highest achievable national honor.
Gibney is a freshman at South Dakota State University majoring in communications and military science. He’s in the Reserve Officer Training Corps and plans to join the Army as a second lieutenant after college.
Doing big things with mini horses
Kailee Mullins is taking something she’s done since moving to South Dakota at age 7 and turning it into a career.
The Lennox junior plans to graduate early and move to Tennessee, where she has a job offer to work as a horse trainer. It’s something she’s done for clients for the last five years.
Miniature horses and Shetland ponies are her specialty. Clients bring horses from all over the U.S. and Canada, and Mullins spends the summer show season working to make them comfortable in the show ring. Most horses are halter-broke when they arrive, and they have a lot to learn.
“I see a lot of progress,” Mullins said.
The owner comes to the shows, and Mullins works with them at clinics throughout the season. In the end, they exhibit at the national show. That’s in St. Louis for Shetland ponies and Tulsa, Oklahoma for miniatures.
It was an aunt who got Mullin, her older sister and younger brother into showing horses. Now it’s turned into a business and an FFA project.
By running her own horse training business, Mullins said she’s learned a lot about time management. Working with horses has taught her patience, she said. Some come with quite the attitude, but Mullins has found that putting time in with them and getting them used to you does the trick.
“You can’t rush things with horses,” she said.
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.