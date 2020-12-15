FFA students seek input on Ogallala Aquifer

Two McCook Central FFA students are asking people to share their perceptions about the Ogallala Aquifer and its impact on the agricultural industry.
The students in Salem, South Dakota, Kayle and Maddy Lauck, came up with a survey as part of their FFA agriscience fair project.
“The aquifer presents many challenges to the agricultural industry in the Midwest,” they said in an emailed statement. “We wanted to test and see what people think of the aquifer and what solutions may be possible.”
The online survey is 10 questions long and will take a couple of minutes to complete. It can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H3XKBDW.
Results are entirely anonymous, and the data collected will be used to test the relation of demographics to the opinions people have about the aquifer.
The Laucks ask those who complete the survey to consider sharing the link with their friends and family.
