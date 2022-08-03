Hay bale art raises money for Redwood County 4-H clubs

Farmfest visitors were greeted by friendly animals made out of hay bales, creations of local 4-Hers.

Two hay bale creations were auctioned the afternoon of Aug. 3 at the Minnesota farm show with all of the money going to the 4-H club that created them. This was the second year for the Farmfest hay bale auction and the second year participating for some of the 4-H members, but the bale art went for about half of last year’s haul.

A chicken fashioned to look like Hei Hei from Disney’s “Moana” brought in $200 for the Valley Blazers 4-H Club. A hay bale horse made by three siblings involved in the Redwood County Horse Project went for $175.

Morgan Kodet, 15, was involved with both projects. It took a couple hours to paint and decorate the bales, but it was a fun endeavor, she said. Her younger siblings – Chase, 11, and Brooklyn, 8 – were part of the horse creation. They’ll use the auction proceeds to help pay for the new sand that was recently put in their horse arena.

The elder Kodet is a 10-year member of 4-H who shows horses as well as sheep and her dog. She’s a 4-H ambassador involved in many community activities, plus working to get youth interested in 4-H. Her family farms by Morton, raising cattle, chickens and horses.

Members of the Valley Blazers club said they would put the money toward community project and fun club projects. Their community efforts include a Flags of Honor project for veterans buried in the local cemetery, sweet corn sales, and a favorite: making tie blankets for those in need.

The hay bale art auction requires groups to build hay bale sculptures out of two large round bales and three square bales. They can paint the bales and use any accessories to make their entry.

Steffes Group provided the auctioneering, and the Peterson Farm Brothers, famous for their YouTube parody songs made at their Kansas farm, were the guest auctioneers at Farmfest.

This year’s hay bale art theme was Disney characters, barnyard animals or team mascots. It will be the same theme at Dakotafest in Mitchell, South Dakota, where the hay bale art auction is also in its second year. Local 4-H clubs and FFA chapters are invited to apply.

The Dakotafest creations will be on display throughout the show, Aug. 16-18. The auction is planned for Aug. 17 at 2:45 p.m.