Learning Leaders: Family takes life lessons from the road

It’s been a summer on the go for the Forbes family of De Smet, South Dakota, as they show cattle and attend leadership events across the country.

In July, the Forbes - Troy and Pam and their two youngest kids, Cody and Jaycie - crisscrossed the country for back to back events.

They showed the champion balancer female at the South Dakota Summer Spotlight in Huron. The next day, they left for the Texas Panhandle where a leadership summit had them touring feedyards, college facilities and learning about the cattle industry. From there, it was 13 hours driving all night and straight to the county fair.

“As soon as we got to De Smet we washed calves and had to show that morning,” Jaycie said.

“We were in Amarillo, Texas at 2:30 in the afternoon and we were back at De Smet at 6 in the morning,” Cody added. “It was a long day.”

The family is dedicated to the Gelbvieh breed and takes an active role in the breed association. At the Junior National event in Mississippi this summer, Jaycie, 18, was elected to the American Gelbvieh Junior Association board, following in the footsteps of both of her older brothers, Wyatt, 23, and Cody, 21.

While Jaycie is beginning her two-year term on the board, Cody just wrapped up his but will stay on as an ex-officio member. He’ll continue to be involved, but will no longer be able to show cattle.

The Forbes kids make the seventh generation on the farm north of De Smet. Their dad showed Herefords when he was younger. On the guidance of a few good mentors across the state, he decided to get into Gelbvieh.