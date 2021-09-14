Learning Leaders: Family takes life lessons from the road

It’s been a summer on the go for the Forbes family of De Smet, South Dakota, as they show cattle and attend leadership events across the country.
In July, the Forbes - Troy and Pam and their two youngest kids, Cody and Jaycie - crisscrossed the country for back to back events.
They showed the champion balancer female at the South Dakota Summer Spotlight in Huron. The next day, they left for the Texas Panhandle where a leadership summit had them touring feedyards, college facilities and learning about the cattle industry. From there, it was 13 hours driving all night and straight to the county fair.
“As soon as we got to De Smet we washed calves and had to show that morning,” Jaycie said.
“We were in Amarillo, Texas at 2:30 in the afternoon and we were back at De Smet at 6 in the morning,” Cody added. “It was a long day.”
The family is dedicated to the Gelbvieh breed and takes an active role in the breed association. At the Junior National event in Mississippi this summer, Jaycie, 18, was elected to the American Gelbvieh Junior Association board, following in the footsteps of both of her older brothers, Wyatt, 23, and Cody, 21.
While Jaycie is beginning her two-year term on the board, Cody just wrapped up his but will stay on as an ex-officio member. He’ll continue to be involved, but will no longer be able to show cattle.
The Forbes kids make the seventh generation on the farm north of De Smet. Their dad showed Herefords when he was younger. On the guidance of a few good mentors across the state, he decided to get into Gelbvieh.
Jaycie listed the breed’s good qualities: maternal ability, feed efficiency, docility.
Forbes Ranch used to have an annual bull sale with and Leonhardt Cattle Co. in Lake Preston. They sell bulls private treaty now, but they’ll have their first online sale in November, selling show heifers.
Along with raising cattle, the Forbes have a flock of commercial sheep. Wyatt and Cody raise and sell a few club lamb ewes.
“All of us kids showed sheep through the years,” Cody said. “That’s a path we continued down.”
They grow corn, soybeans, wheat, oats and alfalfa as well.
Being involved with the American Gelbvieh Association brings a lot of opportunity, Cody noted. Because it’s a relatively small breed association, it takes everyone to step into an active role and make things happen. The junior board takes full responsibilities for hosting the Junior National show each year.
“You’re relied on,” Cody said.
The family has been to every Junior National since the oldest, Wyatt, started showing at age 10. It’s the connections they’ve made and the people they’ve met that has made the experience so valuable, the younger siblings said.
“You meet so many people in the industry and know people from all over the place,” Jaycie said.
It also gave them an opportunity to see the country. The shows have taken them from Mississippi and Missouri to Texas and Oklahoma.
“The places we’ve went, the people we’ve met and the experiences we’ve made have been unforgettable,” Cody said.
This summer started out with the American Gelbvieh Junior Association Junior Nationals, the Southern Hospitality Classic in Batesville, Mississippi, June 20-25. The Forbes brought three head. They showed two heifers, a class winner and one that got second in her class, and a bull that was reserve champion in his division.
The Forbes started the week being the reserve champion team in the fitting contest. Cody placed fourth and Jaycie fourth in senior showmanship.
Back at home at the Kingsbury County Achievement Days, Jaycie won senior beef showmanship and had the reserve balancer heifer with T Bar S Susan, a June 2020 female. Jaycie also completed a major goal of hers when she won the Round Robin showmanship contest.
The grand finale was the South Dakota State Fair where Jaycie showed two heifers. It was a scaled back line-up compared to what they normally show in Huron. That’s because Jaycie has moved on to college at South Dakota State University. Having no State Fair Beef Complex after last year’s fire complicated things, too. To make it work, the Forbes would have had to shuttle cattle back and forth between home and Huron.
Still, the State Fair holds a special place in their lineup of summer shows.
“It’s always been kind of a key part of what we do in the summer,” Cody said. “It’s kind of our end game.”
The Forbes have been successful at winter shows, too. In 2020, just before the pandemic shut everything down, the Forbes family had the champion balancer female, T Bar S Miss Tootsie, in the junior show at the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
“That was probably our coolest moment,” Cody said.
He gives a lot of credit to his sister, though. Now that Wyatt works for a feedyard in Arlington and Cody is busy working on and off the farm, the job of making the big decisions, picking out the show heifers and keeping the show barn running falls on Jaycie.
“That’s been her role. A lot of our success we contribute to her,” Cody said.
It takes more than a few good heifers and a dedication to the Gelbvieh breed to accomplish what the Forbes have. Traveling to the big shows is a big investment. There’s transportation costs, hotel room stays and eating out.
“Our parents, maybe it wasn’t always easy for them, but they made sure we got to go,” Cody said. “I’m pretty grateful that we’ve been able to be a part of the industry.”
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.