First-year 4-H director reflects on difficult season

As 2020 comes to a close, South Dakota 4-H program director Dr. Timothy Tanner said that learning from the tumultuous year and growing from it is the best way forward.

Dr. Tanner came on as the 4-H director in October 2019. Several months later, the program had to drastically change its approach to teaching and education in the face of a global pandemic. While it was a difficult first year on the job, Tanner said he has been a pleasure to work with his staff and the students each and every day.

“We have a wonderful 4-H state,” Tanner said from his office in Brookings.

He and his team returned to their office space in July and are planning for 2021 to be a more normal year for 4-H members. Depending on the number of COVID-19 cases, Tanner said the plan is to continue with a “modified” in-person route as many of those participating have already adapted to the necessities of face masks, sanitizing, and keeping a safe social distance during meetings.

“Our folks have gotten used to taking care of themselves and others,” he said.

Even if the plan is to return to a general sense of normalcy for the next 4-H season, Tanner said a lot has been learned in 2020. Specifically, he expects that virtual meetings, planning sessions, and outreach programs will continue to as an offering for those looking to remain isolated until the pandemic slows.

“In the past, they are monthly meetings in-person. Those have really transitioned to virtual,” he said. “In a lot of cases, folks are asking to keep it virtual.”

During the summer, 4-H put on the 4-H Summer Series aimed at making virtual meetings a bit more interactive and family-focused. While a typical 4-H season would see 6,000 to 7,000 youth projects completed and several thousand attending events across the state, the 4-H Summer Series was able to reach 700 students.

“Even in the midst of despair, we were able to push forward for outreach,” Tanner said.

He said he was pleased that students continued to show interest in 4-H even when they couldn’t be with friends and extended family members. As the summer went on, Tanner said county achievement days showed just how innovative students could be, as thousands finished projects at a local level.

As Tanner begins his second full year on the job, he said the goals for 2021 continue 4-H’s ever-evolving goal to show continuous improvement in its program. However, the big step for 2021 will be developing 4-H’s new five-year strategic plan. Listening sessions will help those involved share their opinions on the direction of the program.

“I know (listening sessions) can get a bad rep, but I am not that kind of leader. I appreciate working from a sense of mission,” he said.

South Dakota 4-H had its first “listening session” in October, inviting students to share their opinions and thoughts on what the organization could do better. Perhaps the biggest piece moving forward will be the renewed importance of rural America becoming more integrated with technology.

“Both of our parents and our youth have been demanding this for quite some time,” Tanner said. “COVID served as that ‘get over the hump piece’ to move those technology pieces forward.”

With COVID cases rising in the U.S., there isn’t a guarantee that 2021 will be better than 2020, but Tanner expects the 4-H spirit to continue regardless.

“It would be very easy to get down in the dumps, but that’s just not the 4-H spirit,” he said. “We find a way to make the best better in the hardest of times.”