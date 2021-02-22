McCook Central FFA: Learning with livestock

Kayle Lauck had never showed rabbits before, but the McCook Central FFA member took younger students under her wing and guided them in their first livestock showing experience.

Now after two years of showing rabbits, ag students at the Salem, South Dakota school will have a chance to step up to guiding goats and sheep around the show ring.

“With rabbits it was a really easy transitional animal to raise and provide an opportunity to show,” said Lauck, now a senior at McCook Central and vice president of the FFA chapter.

She plans to do everything she can this spring and summer to transition underclassmen to showing larger animals, she said.

Students will have a place to keep their animals in a new hoop barn constructed at the McCook County Fairgrounds. The project – totaling about $89,000 with in-kind work – was funded in part by a South Dakota Workforce Grant, and a family donated leased-land to the school ag program.

The 40- by 60-foot barn was built in mid-September, electrical wiring was complete in late January, and the animals will be moved in this spring. Over the winter, students in the metals class were busy making pens and stands for clipping and grooming the animals.

“We’re hoping we could get younger members excited about showing livestock,” ag teacher and FFA advisor Terry Rieckman said.

The program is modeled after a project at Lennox High School, which built a hoop barn in 2018.

It’s a valuable tool for teaching kids about animal husbandry, Rieckman said. Students will learn about animals’ nutritional needs, housing and bedding needs and how to treat them if the animal becomes sick.