McCook Central FFA: Learning with livestock

Kayle Lauck had never showed rabbits before, but the McCook Central FFA member took younger students under her wing and guided them in their first livestock showing experience.
Now after two years of showing rabbits, ag students at the Salem, South Dakota school will have a chance to step up to guiding goats and sheep around the show ring.
“With rabbits it was a really easy transitional animal to raise and provide an opportunity to show,” said Lauck, now a senior at McCook Central and vice president of the FFA chapter.
She plans to do everything she can this spring and summer to transition underclassmen to showing larger animals, she said.
Students will have a place to keep their animals in a new hoop barn constructed at the McCook County Fairgrounds. The project – totaling about $89,000 with in-kind work – was funded in part by a South Dakota Workforce Grant, and a family donated leased-land to the school ag program.
The 40- by 60-foot barn was built in mid-September, electrical wiring was complete in late January, and the animals will be moved in this spring. Over the winter, students in the metals class were busy making pens and stands for clipping and grooming the animals.
“We’re hoping we could get younger members excited about showing livestock,” ag teacher and FFA advisor Terry Rieckman said.
The program is modeled after a project at Lennox High School, which built a hoop barn in 2018.
It’s a valuable tool for teaching kids about animal husbandry, Rieckman said. Students will learn about animals’ nutritional needs, housing and bedding needs and how to treat them if the animal becomes sick.
Kids will assume all responsibilities for feeding, watering, cleaning, clipping and exercising their animals through the summer months as they prepare for shows. They’ll learn a lot about the work and costs that go into raising livestock, and they’ll learn a lot about time management, Rieckman said.
After the state fair, the animals will be sold and the barn will sit empty until the next spring.
“It will be interesting coming next September how many kids will sell their lambs and how many will be too attached,” Rieckman said, noting that sending animals to market is part of the business.
Kids take important lessons from the show ring.
“The biggest thing we’re trying to teach through the program is responsibility,” Lauck said of the rabbit program.
Seventh and eighth graders take care of the rabbits, housed in the school shop. They feed them, groom them and check in on their health. Public speaking skills are another area they learn as they present their rabbits at the fair and tell the judge about their animal.
Having only shown cattle and not rabbits before starting the program after her sophomore year, Lauck has grown from the experience, too.
“I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “It’s been really fun to get to know the kids who got involved in the program.”
Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.