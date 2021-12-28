 Skip to main content
Milbank FFA receives $1,000 Barn2Door grant

Korbin Leddy

 Submitted photo

Korbin Leddy of Stockholm, South Dakota was awarded a $1,000 agribusiness entrepreneurship Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) grant by Barn2Door.

Leddy is a member of the Milbank FFA Chapter. Their application was selected from among 1,086 applications nationwide.

SAE grants are designed to help FFA members create or expand projects, a requirement that all FFA members must complete. An SAE requires FFA members to create and operate an agriculture related business, work at an agriculture-related business or conduct an agricultural research experience. Upon completion, FFA members must submit a comprehensive report regarding their career development experience.

Thirty-two sponsors made 39 different types of SAE Grants available in 2021. A full list of sponsors can be found online at ffa.org on the SAE grants page.

