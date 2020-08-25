The 49th South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo was held Aug. 14-16 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre. A total of 1,114 youth ages 8-18 were enrolled for the 2020 4-H Rodeo Season and 499 of those contestants qualified for the State Finals Rodeo.
South Dakota is one of two states with an organized 4-H Rodeo program. It originated in 1971 and many great cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the collegiate, national and professional rodeo level were also South Dakota 4-H Rodeo Champions and competitors.
The Dallas Heninger Memorial High point rides were earned by Adley Aman and Cash Schiley for Junior Cattle Riding and Jack Rodenbaugh for Senior Boys Bull Riding. The Casey Tibbs High Point Saddle Bronc Ride went to Traylin Martin. The Delores Melvin Top Hand Buckles went to Megan VanLiere and Finn Hanson.
Scholarship recipients for the $250 4-H Finals Scholarship were Chloe Munson, Dawson Phillips, Madison Moody and Finn Hanson. The Faye Deal Memorial Scholarship recipients were Elle Pieper and Kaylee Trent.
Honored as 2020 SD 4-H Finals Distinguished Volunteers and given commemorative knives from Tres Rios were Keith Gebhardt, Pauline and Burt Witte, Jimmie Nicolaus, Teri and Donnie Heninger and Mike Steiger.
Following are Average Results. The top four in each go received prizes. Buckles were awarded to the second, third and fourth place in the Average. Saddles were awarded to the All Around and Average winners in each event.
Ambassador: Addyson Wittnebel, Castlewood
Junior Girls All Around: Laramie Nutter, Rapid City
Reserve Junior Girls AA: Mataya Ward, Fruitdale
Junior Boys All Around: Kale Crowser, New Underwood
Reserve Junior Boys All Around: Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche
Senior Girls All Around: Tyra Gates, Miller
Reserve Senior Girls All Around: Jazz McGirr, Huron
Senior Boys All Around: Wyatt Tibbits, Hot Springs
Reserve Senior Boys All Around: Rio Nutter, Rapid City
Junior Boys Bareback Steer Riding
1 Mar Sandquist, Trail City
2 Rope Roghair, Isabel
3 Kashton Ford, Sturgis
4 Cash Schiley, Meadow
Junior Boys Breakaway
1 Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche
2 Kale Crowser, New Underwood
3 Kaleb Tekrony, Clear Lake
4 Rowdy Martin, Hayes
Junior Boys Cattle Riding
1 Adley Aman, Rapid City
2 Hazin Schmidt, White River
2 Cash Schiley, Meadow
3 Lane Miller, Selby
3 Talon Ping, Highmore
4 Kashton Ford, Sturgis
Junior Boys Flag Race
1 Pierce Stukel, Burke
2 Jimmy Lammers, Orient
3 Kale Crowser, New Underwood
4 Drew Harper, Faith
Junior Boys Goats
1 Colby Olson, Mud Butte
2 Kale Crowser, New Underwood
3 Jace Blasius, Wall
4 Donovan Rose, Volga
Junior Girls Barrels
1 Raylee Fagerhaug, Wessington Springs
2 Charleigh Brewer, Wessington
3 Taylor Hoxeng, Volin
4 CamiWolles, Dell Rapids
Junior Girls Breakaway
1 Sidney Johnson, Sisseton
2 Josie Anthony, Crofton, Nebraska
3 Megan Delay, Beresford
4 Chloe Fortune, Quinn
Junior Girls Flag Race
1 Aubrey Moody, Letcher
2 Rylee Jennings, Mitchell
3 Raylynn Dehning, Gregory
4 Laramie Nutter, Rapid City
Junior Girls Goat Tying
1 Mataya Ward, Fruitdale
2 Piper Hanson, Burke
3 Tayln Cass, Pierre
4 Jaelyn Wendt, Newell
Junior Girls Poles
1 Laramie Nutter. Rapid City
2 Sattyn Wilson. Bowman, North Dakota
3 Macey Wendt, Newell
4 Brylee Redlin, Gary
Senior Boys Bareback Riding
1 Chase Yellow Hawk, Blunt
2 Iver Paul, Faith
3 Logan Vanwell, Selby
4 Cooper Filipek, Rapid City
Senior Boys Saddle Bronc
1 Traylin Martin, Faith
1 Thayne Elshere, Hereford
2 Talon Elshere, Hereford
3 Teigan Clark, Meadow
4 Clint Donaldson, Sturgis
Senior Boys Steer Wrestling
1 Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs
2 Kaden Pazour, Sturgis
3 Grady Aasby, Highmore
4 Cayden Floyd, Buffalo
Senior Boys Tie Down Roping
1 Brayden Price, Red Owl
2 Denton Good, Long Valley
3 Rio Nutter, Rapid City
4 Drew Stroschein, Dell Rapids
Senior Boys Bull Riding
1 Peyton Sterkel, Merriman, Nebraska
2 Jack Rodenbaugh, Box Elder
2 Kaden Laubach, Canton
3 Thayne Elshere, Hereford
4 Tate Meyer, Huron
Senior Girls Barrels
1 Piper Cordes, Wall
2 Megan Vanliere, Pierre
3 Meza Ham, Shadehill
4 T Merrill, Wall
Senior Girls Breakaway
1 Marlene Woodward, Dupree
2 Chloe Crago, Belle Fourche
3 Swayze Ness, Kimball
4 Taylee Stroup, Fort Pierre
Senior Girls Goats
1 Michaela Mccormick, Salem
2 Josie Mousel, Colman
3 Layni Stevens, Pierre
4 Camri Elshere, Elm Springs
Senior Girls Poles
1 Tyra Gates, Miller
2 Shyanne Howell, Belle Fourche
3 Mariah Maxwell, Parkston
4 Tessa Caspers, New Underwood
Senior Ribbon Roping
1 Jazz Mcgirr, Huron
2 Sierra Hilgenkamp, Wall
3 Rachel Kelderman, Hudson
4 Camri Elshere, Elm Springs
Junior Team Roping
1 Ryle Millar, Sturgis
1 Cason Sabers, Whitewood
2 LaramieNutter, Rapid City
2 Kale Crowser,New Underwood
3 Koby Bowden, Belle Fourche
3 Slone Weishaar, BelleFourche
4 Sage Burress, Isabel
4 Hayes Burress, Isabel
Senior Team Roping
1 Rio Nutter, Rapid City
1 Bodie Mattson, Sturgis
2 Wyatt Tibbitts, Hot Springs
2 Tracer Olson, White River
3 Jaden Crowser, New Underwood
3 Sidney Hanson, Faith
4 Cayden Slykhuis, Letcher
4 Tater Moody, Woonsocket
Ambassador Contest
Ambassador Addyson Wittnebel
1st Runner Up Lacey Westphal
2nd Runner Up Elle Pieper
3rd Runner Up Jayden
Carrier Horsemanship Addyson Wittnebel
Personality Elle Pieper
Speech Addyson Wittnebel
Photogenic Danci Dunkelberger
Congeniality Jayden Carrier