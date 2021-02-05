 Skip to main content
Nebraska cross-breed named champion hog
SELS RESULTS

Jami Hoblyn of York, Nebraska exhibited the champion market hog, a crossbred, at the Sioux Empire Livestock Show Market Swine Show Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls.

The reserve champion market hog, a crossbred, was exhibited by Zachary Muller of Algona, Iowa.

Nick Mauck of Gaston, Indiana judged a total of 98 hogs. Hogs were shown in three purebred and nine crossbred classes.

Cayson Bratland of Willow Lake, South Dakota showed the champion purebred hog. Kase Callies of Winfred, South Dakota exhibited the reserve champion purebred.

Third through 10th places overall were as follows: Riley Langemeier of Mead, Neb.; Jay-den Allen of Mitchell, Neb.; Cayson Bratland; Evan Wynne of Alexis, Ill.; Bailey Langemeier of Mead; Kase Callies; Zachary Muller; and Lauren Kaliff of York, Neb.

The top 10 market hogs’ premiums sold at the Mayor’s Round-up and Sale of Champions Jan. 29 at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

