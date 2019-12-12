In 1938, Winona A. Lyon donated a large tract of land to Minnehaha County for one purpose - a fair. After 80 years of fairs, activities, upgrades, changes, shows and more, there is one relic left standing that is past its prime.
The 4-H livestock buildings at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, which have housed thousands of animals and students over the years, are nearing the end of their usefulness, and Minnehaha County 4-H and FFA clubs are trying to step up and fix it with the help of the county board.
“(The buildings are) there and they work but we’re starting to have things just fall apart,” said Sarah VanDerVliet, an ag education teacher for the Tri-Valley School District and FFA advisor.
VanDerVliet, along with the local 4-H and FFA clubs got together and proposed an upgrade to the 4-H buildings to be completed by 2021, should everything go as well as they’d like.
The plan is to demolish all the 4-H livestock buildings on the fairgrounds with the exception of the livestock office and, maybe, the beef and dairy show ring, VanDer Vliet said. Once the plan was in place, they teamed up with Scott Wick, the CEO of the Sioux Empire Fair.
The current proposal is to demolish the current buildings after the 2020 fair and have the new buildings ready for the 2021 fair in Sioux Falls. The new $1.2 million facility will have separate wings for all the animals, biosecure facilities, bathrooms for guests, and education centers for fairgoers.
“Having a new facility to house our animals properly and create an environment to help our youth educate where our food comes from is a dream,” VanDerVliet said.
The plan overall is to make the facility large enough to eliminate nose-to-nose contact with animals, something that has led to a lot of headaches over the years.
While there is a lot of history in the current buildings, Wick said he feels confident that if Winona Lyon were here to see the upgrades that it’d fit in perfectly with her vision for the fairgrounds.
“It falls right into place with why the Lyon family donated the ground to the county,” he said.
For Wick, the new livestock building is also an opportunity to expand the fairground’s offerings year round. Dozens of small shows use the fairgrounds in all seasons, he said, so giving shows a place to be more secure with their animals and their guests is a top priority.
“Having a building that could be dedicated to livestock is a great idea,” he said.
Right now, Wick and VanDerVliet are working to secure funding via donations and corporate sponsors. Naming rights are up for grabs. If anyone is interested in donating to, or learning more about the project, visit www.siouxempirefair.com and reach out to Wick or his team.
“It’ll be a much more friendly experience for the exhibitor,” Wick said. “And even for the animals.”