 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New South Dakota Cattlewomen scholarship hopes to help the next generation in ag
top story

New South Dakota Cattlewomen scholarship hopes to help the next generation in ag

Cattle pasture
File photo

In an effort to make the college experience just a little bit easier, the South Dakota Cattlewomen are offering two $1,000 scholarships for those looking to get into agriculture.

Lindy Harkin, cattlewomen president, said the group and fellow past presidents came together to combine the cattlewomen’s scholarship and the Halie Cordes scholarship to create the new Next Generation scholarship that will be offered first for the next winter semester.

“We always want to support the youth while promoting beef and encourage young people to enter ag fields,” Harkin said.

The Cordes scholarship, which was funded by the Cordes family and past presidents of the cattlewomen, served as one of two main scholarships the group offered. Between that and the established funds directly through the South Dakota Cattlewomen, Harkin said it wasn’t enough to keep up with ever-increasing college costs.

“We realized that college expenses have just exploded,” she said. “It’s amazing what they have to pay to go to college.”

While Harkin said they have no expectations that $1,000 will cover all a student’s costs, she said that they hope that “a thousand dollars may buy their books” so the students don’t have to worry about at least one major aspect of college costs.

While South Dakota Cattlewomen’s focus is on beef, the scholarship isn’t just limited to those pursuing animal agriculture. Pushing students toward careerss agriculture is becoming a harder task, Harkin said, as the expenses of agriculture operations have skyrocketed while the profits have plummeted.

“Unless those kids have the love of agriculture, it’s pretty hard to get them interested in it,” she said.

The deadline to apply for the first Next Generation scholarship is June 1 and it will be awarded in September. To apply, visit www.sdcattlewomen.org and follow the relevant links.

Reach Reporter Jager Robinson at 605-335-7300, email jager.robinson@lee.net or follow on Twitter @Jager_Robinson.

Tags

The Tri-State Neighbor Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Ranch mom passes love for rodeo on to kids
Farm Youth

Ranch mom passes love for rodeo on to kids

“Rodeo is one of those things that when your kids are competing, it’s not something you just send your kid off to do on their own. You get to know the other parents of other kids. Those were such fun times.”

+4
Farm kid's wish comes true
Farm Youth

Farm kid's wish comes true

  • Updated

Koen, a 7-year-old farm kid from rural South Dakota, has spent some long, stressful days in the hospital waiting room in Sioux Falls on accoun…

+2
Enjoying every stage
Farm Youth

Enjoying every stage

  • Updated

“When they were little it was fun to watch them learn new things. Teen years are a little trying sometimes, but it is fun to see them start thinking about their future and what they want to be."

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News