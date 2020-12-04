Pandemic gives 4-H teen leader a new challenge

With strong leadership experience from 4-H, Kayla Fischer is moving from the role of mentee to mentor.
The Webster, South Dakota native served as a South Dakota 4-H Ambassador from 2018-2020 and is now entering her last year of 4-H eligibility as an 18-year-old freshman at South Dakota State University. Over the last two years, she has served on the Teen Leadership Conference (TLC) planning committee and was recognized as one of the most influential teen leaders in 4-H during her time as an ambassador.
For Fischer, 4-H wasn’t something to do in her spare time growing up in rural America. It was a passion from when she was a child.
She attended her first semi-formal 4-H event at 6 years old and never stopped. Over her decade-long experience in 4-H, Fischer has shown every type of animal available for showing and has participated in every way she could.
“That was one of my goals when I was younger,” Fischer said. “I told my mom I wanted to show one of every animal.”
Fischer is a first-generation 4-Her. While both her parents work around agriculture, neither of them participated. Now the Fischer family is one of the most recognizable at 4-H state events.
“It just moved down the line, and my mom ended up as the 4-H club leader,” she said.
Growing up in 4-H without shoes to fill, and endless passion for the club, helped Fischer pursue her goal to be on the TLC youth council, which transitioned into the ambassador program.
“It was good timing,” she said. “I probably would’ve applied to the youth council. I had wanted to since I was a camper.”
Like the rest of the country, Fischer was blindsided by the pandemic that cut her high school senior year short. And as an ambassador, there were no concrete plans for the first time in her 4-H career. As a member of the TLC planning council, Fischer’s entire last term as an ambassador was put on as the pandemic spread throughout the country.
“It could’ve put what I thought was going to be a kibosh to (the conference),” she said.
But plans began to shift to a virtual 4-H teen conference. They had time for just two Zoom calls to fully plan and organize a new version of the TLC for those looking to connect with their fellow 4-Hers, she said.
“It took a lot of brainpower and thinking outside of the box,” she said. “It all came together.”
Fischer got to experience one normal year as a 4-H ambassador before the events of 2020 made for a 4-H year like none other. Many students and parents alike kept fighting for in-person 4-H activities simply because doing stuff online “is just not the same.”
In her team, 2020 was dubbed the “year of unknowns” as plans changed and changed again almost daily based on the information they had.
However, the experience has solidified Fischer’s appreciation for everyone involved. It allowed her and her team to go to extra mile to be creative during their planning process for the Teen Leadership Conference.
While she said she has no problem giving advice to those seeking it in their new roles as ambassadors, she said she just hopes the pandemic doesn’t continue into next year’s TLC for her advice to be needed.
As she moves on to the next chapter of her life at SDSU, Fischer said lasting memories of making friends, coming out of her shell, and serving as an ambassador in both a normal and an abnormal year will carry with her the rest of her life.
“It brought out our true personalities as we got comfortable,” she said.
The 2020-2021 South Dakota 4-H ambassadors include Dillon Browning of Brown County, Maggie DeMers of Tripp County, Grace DiGiovanni of Turner County, Brianna Duerre of Day County, Matea Gordon of Lawrence County, Nicolette Hoffman of Douglas County, William Karels of Grant County, Isabelle Mairose of Brule County, Hayden Niles of Day County, Cassie Richarz of Hamlin County, Emily Robbins of Brookings County, Isaac Sousa of Grant County, Ella Stiefvater of McCook County, Taylor Storbakken of Marshall County, Logan Tlam of Davison County, and Colton Wicks of Lake County.