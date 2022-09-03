Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair

This year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, may see some challenges in obtaining fair help and with the current economy and high gas prices, but Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons feels signs are pointing to a normal fair.
“Historically, high gas prices are good for fairs. People don’t want to travel as far, Parsons said. “We feel we are a pretty good value. The price of food at the fair may be up but plan ahead. Families can come to the fair affordably.”
The admission price is $10 for adults, $8 in advance, and kids 12 and under get in free. Admission is required from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day, after that, it’s free.
“A family could enter after 7:30 p.m., eat fair food and ride rides. They could visit a different building from 7:30 to 8 p.m. each night and see the entire fair for free,” Parsons said. “Or a family of five could come during regular hours for $16 (two adult tickets) which is less than a movie.”
As every year, the Clay County Fair has made improvements for fairgoers. This year’s project include installing water lines in the north campground. Some campers will have service this year.
Asphalt is being laid between the Branding Iron and Grandpa’s Barn to make it easier to negotiate.
At the stables, new windows have been installed, new paint added and restoration of the building has been completed.
The fair is in the final phases of a storm sewer project with drains installed to the east side of the cattle barn.
“Fairgoers won’t see it but it will be a huge improvement. We are installing air conditioning in the Tower Gate Pavilion. The duct work is in. Maybe there will be air this year and maybe not,” Parsons said.
The Clay County Fair has been known for years as the No. 1 farm machinery and ag fair.
“Fairs are all about ag education. Fairs are for agriculture. We are sold out on our farm machinery and ag vendor space. We will have the largest show of machinery at any fair in the United States,” Parsons said.
Those who plan to attend livestock competitions should check the schedule. Working the past 18 months on the schedule, the fair has made it easier for the exhibitor. The show you like, however, may be on a different day. For example, the 4-H District Beef show is now on Sunday instead of Monday. This allows district youth from more than 40 counties to go home Sunday night following the show and not miss school on Monday.
The Dairy Experience, located on the east end of the cattle barn, is new. It will be at the fair all nine days.
“People can milk cows, see bottle fed calves, maybe see a calf or two being born, see butter being churned and taste homemade ice cream,” Parsons said.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the fair will be hosting the FFA Leadership Conference in the ballroom where 400 to 500 FFA students will attend workshops, hear speakers and enjoy the fair. Tuesday is also Senior Citizen’s Day at the fair.
In the entertainment department, Parsons said the favorites are back on the free stages including the Disconnected Canines (frisbee dogs), Hillbilly Bob and The Fire Guy, who will eat fire. The Iowa Great Lakes Auto Club will move to a space under the grandstand.
Two special festivals are planned in the Central Park Stage. The first, Sunday, Sept. 11 will be a Hispanic festival featuring local Hispanic bands. The second, a Native American festival, on Sunday, Sept. 18, will feature a powwow with dancers in full regalia.
Ticket sales for entertainment have been going well, Parsons said. With a diverse line-up from rap, hip hop, traditional Gospel, country and classic rock, Dwight Yokum has been the top selling entertainer with Vanilla Ice close behind.
Tuesday is the Lucas Oil ASCS spring car series, and Wednesday is IMCA. The Outlaw Truck and Tractor pull on the last Sunday, Sept. 18.
In the help department, Parsons said the fair is staffed now.
“We are fortunate that we could hire people. We are where we need to be for the season with 20 to 30 full time all summer to get ready for the fair,” he said.
Last year, they had 20% fewer employees.
“This year we are no different than any other business that needs help,” he said.
After an entertainer canceled a concert in 2019 and then having no fair in 2020 due to COVID-19, a Save the Fair campaign was held in 2020 to pay down debt and give stability to the 2021 fair and get 2022 up and running. The campaign allowed the fair to restructure and plan for the future.
“The grandstand is 90 years old and needs some updates, Parsons said.
“People who go to concerts expect more. Now we have bag checks and increased security. There has to be some changes in the grandstand,” he said.
In the way of livestock facilities, fair organizers will also have to decide what to do with the cattle barns. The number of exhibitors is trending downward, as is the population of northwestern Iowa, according to Parsons.
“The conversation we are having is for the future,” he said.
One thing for sure is that Parsons has been at the Clay County Fair for 11 years and will oversee his 10th fair Sept. 10-18.