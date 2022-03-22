Rangeland, Soils Days set for June 14-15 in Murdo

The annual Rangeland and Soils Days offer a chance for youth and adults to learn about South Dakota’s natural resources June 14 and 15 in Murdo.
“If you are interested in learning more about soil and rangeland types, along with management of them such as land suitability and grazing methods, rangeland and soils days can offer a great introduction,” said Jessalyn Bachler, SDSU Extension range specialist.
Extension, Jones County Conservation District and the South Dakota Natural Resources Conservation Service will host the event, which departs to field sites from the Mickelson Community Center, 304 E. Fourth St.
Students spend the first day learning about rangelands and soils and practicing for the contests, held June. The Homesite Evaluation portion of the contest, open to ages 14-18, helps participants determine suitability of the site for building foundations, lawns and landscaping, septic systems and sewage lagoons.
The rangeland contest will be open to four student divisions: New Rangers (ages 8-10), Wranglers (ages 11-13), Scouts (ages 14-18), and Go Getters (ages 14-18). Each division will judge habitat suitability for beef cattle and prairie grouse, in addition to learning more about plant identification and morphology.
The Go Getter division will also have a team contest. The top Go Getter Range Team and the top Land and Homesite Team in the 4-H divisions will represent South Dakota in the National Land and Range Judging Contest held in May 2023 in Oklahoma City.
Student displays and talks on any range-related topic will take place the evening of June 14.
Registration is $30 per individual. To pre-register, those interested can pay via check to: Jones County Conservation District and mail to P.O. Box 298, Murdo, SD 57559.
For more information, contact Emily Helms at 605-570-2180 or Jessalyn Bachler at 605-374-4177 or email jonescd@sdconservation.net. For Land and Homesite contest details contact Lance Howe at 605-468-3088.