An excited hum filled the West Central High School gymnasium in Hartford, South Dakota, as students in grades seven through 12 rehearsed their defenses and chatted among one another about various projects centering on the science and technology of agriculture.

These were the 227 FFA members from across the state who showcased a total of 154 projects in the 2023 FFA Agriscience Fair April 12.

Students use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources. They present their findings to a selection of judges at the fair.

Project titles ranged from matter-of-fact such as “Salinity of Water,” to the comical such as “I Wet My Plants,” a study on appropriate plant watering amounts.

The FFA Agriscience Fair is the culmination of weeks, if not months of research conducted by each student.

Participants were either individuals or teams of two who first decided on a topic and then followed the scientific method. They conducted background research and then created a hypothesis followed by experimenting, analyzing and finally making a conclusion about whether or not their hypothesis was correct.

Erica Beck is a senior at Tri-Valley High School. She and her partner, Tri-Valley sophomore Emery Peterson, presented their findings on the vase life of flowers, a beneficial research project for Beck who works part time at Doc Nick’s flower shop in Hartford.

Pearson and Beck studied the impact of the angle at which a variety of flower species were cut.

Their hypothesis suggested that flower stems cut at a 45 degree angle would last longer in a vase than those with stems cut at other angles.

Their hypothesis turned out to be correct.

The girls weren’t surprised.

“We kind of already knew that a 45 degree angle would last longer because we got to do research before we planned the whole project,” Pearson said.

People are taught to cut their flowers in such a way, Pearson said, but she wanted to make sure that the method wasn’t actually hurting the plants in the end.

“We just took inspiration from our lives and put it into an actual project,” Beck said.

The real-life applications students gain from these research projects is a huge benefit, Linda Peterson, West Central FFA advisor said.

Sisseton junior Rachel Richards has found that to be true. Her project focused on measuring the heart rate of horses of varying sizes, ultimately finding that the size of the horse had little impact on its heart rate.

However, she said her project last year, in which she set out to determine whether or not grooming horses after riding them helped reduce their heart rate more quickly, did find a correlation.

“(Grooming) lowers their heart rate way faster than when they just stand there,” she said.

While Richards plans to study livestock production after graduating high school, her love and research of horses will help her better anticipate and meet animals’ needs.

Some students took a more social approach to their projects. West Central senior Jesse Kline and sophomore Sam Handburg’s project titled “Rodeo or Rode-E-No” took a look at South Dakotans perception of rodeo, particularly whether or not they thought the sport involved animal cruelty.

The two conducted a survey of South Dakota residents and compiled the results. Kline said 61% of the respondents did not believe animal cruelty was a part of the sport, however he suspected had he conducted the survey in a different state, the results would have been considerably different.

Respondents' answers that did think rodeo involved animal cruelty were broken down by event, with calf roping having the most votes for being viewed as cruel.

Hamburg said if he were to conduct the project over again, he’d include an educational component demonstrating the ways rodeo is not harmful to animals in ways the public may think, such as the way a steer’s neck bends naturally during the steer wrestling event.

Judges are selected from around the region for each category. They use a rubric provided by the national FFA organization to rank the participants, said Karin Renner, a retired teacher who served as a judge for the social systems category.

Each participant or team’s project must include a written report valued at 100 points. They must also create a display board and give an oral presentation to judges with a maximum point value of 120 points between the display and presentation.

The written report, oral presentation and display board points are tallied to calculate placings.

Event winners were to be announced at the state FFA convention, held in Brookings April 16-17. State finalists will earn a cash prize from sponsors as a special project of the South Dakota FFA Foundation.

First place winners from the state convention have the opportunity to rework all paperwork and submit their project at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, which takes place in the fall.