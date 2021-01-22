 Skip to main content
S.D. students: Is agriculture part of your future career plans?

S.D. students: Is agriculture part of your future career plans?

2010-2019 hits ag hard

For many the best years of their career were quickly followed by the most challenging. Because of that the 2010-2019 decade will be discussed for generations to come.

 Agricultural Economic Insights

FFA survey seeks high school, college student input

Are current high school and college students planning to pursue future careers in agriculture? That’s the question a South Dakota FFA member is asking for an agriscience fair project this winter.

Students in high school, technical school or university are encouraged to share their responses by completing a quick survey at: https://forms.gle/cnp5zKb3Cuvcujc59. South Dakota students from all backgrounds – both ag and non-ag – are welcome to participate in the survey. Participation is voluntary and anonymous.

The survey is also gathering data on influences that directed students toward their career choice and if COVID-19 influenced students’ decisions to attend college. Results from the survey will be shared with South Dakota media in April.

