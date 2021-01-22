S.D. students: Is agriculture part of your future career plans?

FFA survey seeks high school, college student input
Are current high school and college students planning to pursue future careers in agriculture? That’s the question a South Dakota FFA member is asking for an agriscience fair project this winter.
Students in high school, technical school or university are encouraged to share their responses by completing a quick survey at: https://forms.gle/cnp5zKb3Cuvcujc59. South Dakota students from all backgrounds – both ag and non-ag – are welcome to participate in the survey. Participation is voluntary and anonymous.
The survey is also gathering data on influences that directed students toward their career choice and if COVID-19 influenced students’ decisions to attend college. Results from the survey will be shared with South Dakota media in April.