Sandersons recognized for commitment to South Dakota FFA

The Sanderson family of rural Lake Preston, South Dakota has been pretty successful in FFA.
Collectively, the family has two American degree recipients, two state officers, and participated in more than 20 different Career Development Events (CDE).
The Brad and Kathy Sanderson family received the South Dakota FFA Foundation’s 2021 Family of the Year Award April 12 at the state convention in Rapid City.
In addition to Brad and Kathy, the Sanderson family includes their five adult children, spouses and grandchildren: Nathan and Tiffany, along with their son Carter; Bryan; Kelly and Bill Jensen, with their children Hunter, Josie and Rylie; Jared and Carrie, with their children Addilene, Isabelle and Ettalynn; and Lee and his wife Heidi.
The Sandersons have a long history of involvement in South Dakota FFA. Each of the seven FFA members in the family held multiple chapter offices and each received their state FFA degree.
The Sandersons have been particularly active in livestock judging, with each of the five Sanderson children participating in that CDE, including two state champion teams.
Beyond their time as active FFA members, the Sanderson family has given back to the organization as well. Family members have served as local and state CDE judges numerous times, conducted chapter and state officer interviews, and received five honorary chapter and four honorary state degrees for their contributions to the organization. The family has also sponsored various activities and donated 60 FFA jackets to students through the South Dakota FFA Foundation.
“This award recognizes a South Dakota FFA family that goes the extra mile for this organization,” FFA Foundation executive director Gerri Ann Eide said in a news release. “The actions of the entire Sanderson family through multiple generations have modeled the FFA mission of developing premier leadership, personal growth and career success.”