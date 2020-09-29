The South Dakota Well Drillers Association is offering SDWDA Quality Scholarships totaling $ 7,000 for four students.
Recognizing the need for educational advancements at all levels of the industry, the association is looking to support students pursuing their educational goals. The association will award one $3,000 scholarship, one at $2,000, and two $1,000 scholarships.
Applicants must be a resident of South Dakota or a relative of an individual employed by a company that is a member of the SDWDA. Scholarships are for full-time students who have completed their freshman year at an accredited South Dakota university or technical school with a declared major related to the water well/groundwater industry. That includes engineering, geology, hydro-geology, environmental or earth sciences, water conservation, pump installation/plumbing, and geo-thermal.
Applications must be postmarked by Dec. 15. Applications and rules for application can be obtained by contacting committee chairman Dennis Duvall at dennis@dakotaenv.com or visiting sdwda.org. Include your mailing information in your e-mail.
You can also check out our Facebook page at: SDWDA Scholarship Committee.