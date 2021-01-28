SDSU program stirs excitement for animal sciences

Animal science students at South Dakota State University will be sharing what it’s like to study in the Department of Animal Science with new and perspective students.
The Department of Animal Science at SDSU launched an Animal Science Student Ambassador program. Every year, students majoring in animal science will be selected to serve as ambassadors to prospective students and will provide mentorship to first year animal science students.
Four students have been selected to serve as Animal Science Student Ambassadors for the 2020-2021 school year: Murray Perkins, a junior animal science major from Buchanan, Tennessee; McKenzie Cselovszki, a senior animal science major from Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; Sadie Vander Wal, a junior animal science and agricultural communication major from Brentford, South Dakota and Riggen Zelinsky, a senior animal science major from Brookings, South Dakota
“The Department of Animal Science is excited this program is starting,” said Natalie Hoyes, professional advisor for the Department of Animal Science. “The ambassadors will be able to share their experiences, help to motivate and excite future Jackrabbits as well as our first-year students with what our department has to offer.”
The Animal Science Ambassadors will meet with prospective students who visit the department for campus tours. They will lead tours of the Animal Science Complex, the Cow/Calf Education and Research Facility, the Swine Education and Research Facility and other livestock facilities used by the department.
The ambassadors will also participate in admissions events such as Jackrabbit Preview, Senior Day, Junior Day, Blue Discovery Day and other on-campus recruitment events.
“As an ambassador, I’m excited to share my passion for SDSU and Animal Science with prospective students and guide underclassmen in their educational journeys,” Vander Wal said. “This program will be an awesome way to show both prospective and new students all the opportunities we have here, from one college student to another.”
In addition to recruitment events, the ambassadors will work with a small group of first-year animal science students in a mentorship role, aiding them in their transition from high school to SDSU. Ambassadors will be there to refer them to academic resources, encourage them to get involved with clubs on campus and more.
This will give first-year students insight and advice on how to be a successful animal science student on and off campus.
“I believe the SDSU Animal Science department has what it takes to prepare anyone for the world ahead, and I want to show that to prospective and current students,” Zelinsky said.
Tomorrow’s animal and natural resources industries leaders gain an educational foundation with the Animal Science Department. Future leaders study under faculty who not only teach, but also set the pace with research and Extension outreach.
The department’s multi-disciplinary approaches toward production efficiency, product enhancement and natural resources management aim to provide undergraduate and graduate students with strong skill sets.
Students are provided hands-on learning opportunities through the in-house Meat Lab and livestock teaching units located near campus. Graduates of the program see career options unfold in a diverse and growing range of employment areas, from animal-related industries to natural resources management.