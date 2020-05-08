South Dakota's FFA convention is set for May 12-14 with a new virtual format and the theme “The Time is Now.”
The public is invited to tune in: http://sdffafoundation.org/conv2020/ and help recognize the hard work of FFA members around the state.
Career Development Events, showcasing members skills in various agricultural fields were held online May 6 and 7, with more than 1,000 members from 71 chapters competing in everything from horse judging to landscaping. The top teams will be recognized during the virtual session Thursday, May 14 starting at 7 p.m. Winners advance to national convention this fall.
Convention sessions will also feature retiring addresses from state officers, awards for proficiency, agriscience and national chapter awards. Scholarships, state degree recipients and FFA Stars will be recognized. New state officers will be elected.
A variety of videos will be posted throughout the three days of the state convention. Sessions recognizing student achievements will air at noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.
A virtual career carnival will feature videos from industry exhibitors, and virtual workshops will take place throughout the week, allowing FFA members to interact with ag industry representatives.
Visit the South Dakota FFA Foundation convention website for links to all sessions
A full schedule follows:
Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m.
Reflections from 2019-2020 State Officers
National Anthem
Opening Ceremonies
PSO Welcome from Colton Riley, 2018-2019 State President
SDSU Greetings
South Dakota FFA Foundation Presentation
Retiring Address from Sami Wiseman, "Shoot Your Shot"
Past State Officer Recognition
Retiring Address from Blake Pulse, "The Promise of Better Days"
Proficiency Awards
Keynote address from Lyle Logemann, National Western Region Vice President
New Chapter Charter Recognition
Closing Ceremonies
Wednesday, May 13, 7 p.m.
National Anthem by the 2020 State Convention Choir
Opening Ceremonies
SDSU Greetings
Scholarship Recognition
Retiring Address from Shelby Ruland, "Let Mistakes Roam"
State Officer Advisor Recognition
Introduction of State Officer Candidates
Retiring Address from Tori Rasmussen, "Intrinsic Value"
Keynote address from inspirational speaker Matt Rush
State Stars Pageant Recognition
District Star Greenhand Recognition
State Degree Ceremony
Closing Ceremonies
Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m.
National Anthem
Opening Ceremonies
Agriscience Fair Recognition
Retiring Address from Sadie Vander Wal, " Your Picture"
National Chapter Awards
Retiring Address from Nathan Linke, "Success is Progress"
State Officer Family Recognition
Career Development Event Results
Ambassador Recognition: Randi Tivis and Anna Schwader
2020-2021 Ambassador Announcement
2020-2021 State Officer Announcement and Election
2019-2020 State Officer Recognition
Closing Ceremonies