SD FFA officers 2019-20

2019-20 South Dakota State FFA Officers are Nathan Linke, Woonsocket - Treasurer, left, Shelby Ruland, Wall - President, Tori Rasmussen, Hudson - Secretary, Sami Wiseman, Crooks - Sentinel, Sadie Vander Wal, Brentford - Reporter, Blake Pulse, Salem - Vice-President. 

 Submitted photo

South Dakota's FFA convention is set for May 12-14 with a new virtual format and the theme “The Time is Now.”

The public is invited to tune in: http://sdffafoundation.org/conv2020/ and help recognize the hard work of FFA members around the state.

Career Development Events, showcasing members skills in various agricultural fields were held online May 6 and 7, with more than 1,000 members from 71 chapters competing in everything from horse judging to landscaping. The top teams will be recognized during the virtual session Thursday, May 14 starting at 7 p.m. Winners advance to national convention this fall.

Convention sessions will also feature retiring addresses from state officers, awards for proficiency, agriscience and national chapter awards. Scholarships, state degree recipients and FFA Stars will be recognized. New state officers will be elected.

A variety of videos will be posted throughout the three days of the state convention. Sessions recognizing student achievements will air at noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day.

A virtual career carnival will feature videos from industry exhibitors, and virtual workshops will take place throughout the week, allowing FFA members to interact with ag industry representatives.

Visit the South Dakota FFA Foundation convention website for links to all sessions

A full schedule follows:

Tuesday, May 12, 7 p.m.

Reflections from 2019-2020 State Officers

National Anthem

Opening Ceremonies

PSO Welcome from Colton Riley, 2018-2019 State President

SDSU Greetings

South Dakota FFA Foundation Presentation

Retiring Address from Sami Wiseman, "Shoot Your Shot"

Past State Officer Recognition

Retiring Address from Blake Pulse, "The Promise of Better Days"

Proficiency Awards

Keynote address from Lyle Logemann, National Western Region Vice President

New Chapter Charter Recognition

Closing Ceremonies

Wednesday, May 13, 7 p.m.

National Anthem by the 2020 State Convention Choir

Opening Ceremonies

SDSU Greetings

Scholarship Recognition

Retiring Address from Shelby Ruland, "Let Mistakes Roam"

State Officer Advisor Recognition

Introduction of State Officer Candidates

Retiring Address from Tori Rasmussen, "Intrinsic Value"

Keynote address from inspirational speaker Matt Rush

State Stars Pageant Recognition

District Star Greenhand Recognition

State Degree Ceremony

Closing Ceremonies

Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m.

National Anthem

Opening Ceremonies

Agriscience Fair Recognition

Retiring Address from Sadie Vander Wal, " Your Picture"

National Chapter Awards

Retiring Address from Nathan Linke, "Success is Progress"

State Officer Family Recognition

Career Development Event Results

Ambassador Recognition: Randi Tivis and Anna Schwader

2020-2021 Ambassador Announcement

2020-2021 State Officer Announcement and Election

2019-2020 State Officer Recognition

Closing Ceremonies