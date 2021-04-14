South Dakota FFA members make 375 blankets during Living to Serve Day

South Dakota FFA members took time out of their state convention in Rapid City April 12 to serve others.
As part of Living to Serve Day, members worked in chapter groups to cut and tie 375 fleece blankets for people in need. The blankets were taken home by the chapters that made them to distribute to local shelters, nursing homes and others places.
“The FFA organization believes strongly in the fourth line of the FFA Motto 'Living to Serve,' which is why we are very excited to receive grants from Pioneer-Corteva and the National FFA and be able to let FFA members spend just a little time in person to take something home to serve their community,” said Sandy Osterday, South Dakota FFA Foundation President.
Over the past few years, South Dakota FFA has incorporated a community service event into the state convention.
"The event gives students the opportunity to work together with FFA members from across the state to make items that will help those in need," Osterday said. "The grants allowed us to surpass our goal and have our most successful event since we started the Day of Service project. Knowing we are helping those in need across our state is a great feeling.”