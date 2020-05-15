South Dakota FFA members were recognized this week during the 92nd South Dakota State FFA Convention, which took place online due to COVID-19.
Those developing career-specific skills through their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Proficiency projects are listed below.
Agricultural Communications:
1. Kayle Lauck, McCook Central
2. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central
Agricultural Education:
1. Katelyn Winber, McCook Central
2. Samantha Frickson, Bowdle
3. Rebekah White, Brookings
Agricultural Mechanics Design & Fabrication:
1. Blake Eldeen, Parker
2. Blake Gessner, McCook Central
Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance:
1. Colin Reif, McCook Central
2. Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area
3. Austin Pillsbury, Menno
Agricultural Processing:
1. Joslyn Gonzalez, Wolsey-Wessington
2. Avery Feterl, McCook Central
3. Kane Muth, McCook Central
Agricultural Sales:
1. Christine Stoltenberg, Northwestern Area
Agricultural Sales:
1. Kane Muth, McCook Central
2. Mitchell Healy, Harrisburg
3. Isabel Roth, Harrisburg
Agricultural Services :
1. Ethan Kueter, West Central
2. Alvena Batin, Miller
3. Blake Johnson, Centerville
Agriscience Research:
1. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
2. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central
3. Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area
Agriscience Research:
1. Sophia Kaffar, McCook Central
2. Kayle Lauck, McCook Central
3. Madison Stroud, McCook Central
Agriscience Research:
2. Lauren Steifvater, McCook Central
Beef Production:
1. William Rentz, Howard
2. Abby Blagg, McCook Central
3. Trevor Johnson, Beresford
Beef Production:
1. Logan Schlim, Howard
2. Jacob Schmidt, Garretson
3. Tate Johnson, Beresford
Dairy Production:
1. Derek Schock, McCook Central
Dairy Production:
1. Kennedy Houghton, Garretson
2. Zach Brown, West Central
3. Jordan Schock, McCook Central
Diversified Agricultural Production:
1. Collin Kolbeck, McCook Central
2. Logan Hurlbert, Clark
3. Elliot Chase, McCook Central
Diversified Crop Production:
1. Elliot Chase, McCook Central
2. Landon Roling, McCook Central
Diversified Crop Production:
1. Samuel Magedanz, Deuel
2. Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central
Diversified Horticulture:
1. Beth Nagel, Gettysburg
2. Heather Rowe, Winner
3. Riley Philips, Chester Area
Diversified Livestock Production:
1. Kasandra Knutson, Viborg-Hurley
2. Abby Blagg, McCook Central
3. Rylee Klinkhammer, McCook Central
Environmental Science & Natural Resources Management:
1. Mia Glanzer, Howard
2. Megan Stiefvater, McCook Central
3. Matt Schock, McCook Central
Equine Science:
1. Kayla Smeenk, Harrisburg
2. Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central
3. Rhiannon Allen, Hot Springs
Equine Science:
1. Charles Marshall, Brookings
2. Destiny Fox, Bowdle
3. Ciara Rother, McCook Central
Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production:
1. Collin Kolbeck, McCook Central
2. Elliot Chase, McCook Central
Forage Production:
1. Elliot Chase, McCook Central
2. Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area
3. Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central
Fruit Production:
1. Perri Liedtke, Sioux Valley
2. Dakota Buck, McCook Central
Goat Production:
1. Paige Frensko, Deuel
2. Danika Gordon, Sturgis
3. Tessa Erdmann, Groton
Grain Production:
1. Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central
2. Elliott Chase, McCook Central
3. Evan Bly, Garretson
Landscape Management:
1. Tisyn Spader, Howard
2. Jacob Cheeseman, McCook Central
Outdoor Recreation:
1. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
2. Kayla Smeenk, Harrisburg
Poultry Production:
1. Grant Handel, Menno
2. Emma Muth, McCook Central
Service Learning:
1. Paige Peterson, McCook Central
2. Kayle Lauck, McCook Central
3. Bailey Hansen, Centerville
Sheep Production:
1. John Callies, Howard
2. Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central
3. Jessica Kott, Kimball
Small Animal Production and Care:
1. Mia Berndt, Deuel
2. Ashtyn Wobig, McCook Central
3. Rachel Schallenkamp, McCook Central
Specialty Animal Production:
1. Brook Geiken, Lennox
2. Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central
Specialty Crop Production:
1. Mason Peckham, Webster/Waubay
Swine Production:
1. Abby Blagg, McCook Central
2. Carter Calmus, Howard
3. Riley Genzlinger, Howard
Swine Production:
1. Brie Duerre, Webster/Waubay
2. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
3. Jayden Wolf, McCook Central
Turf Grass Management:
1. Kieffer Klinkhammer, Howard
2. Tisyn Spader, Howard
3. Abby Blagg, McCook Central
Vegetable Production:
1. Geoff Dunkelberger, Parker
2. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
3. Kamrynn Sveeggen, Beresford
Veterinary Science:
1. Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central
2. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central
3. Destrie Morris, Miller
Wildlife Production and Management:
1. Morgan Terveen, Bridgewater-Emery
2. Braden Tilly, Brookings