FFA Jacket emblem
IFT photo by Gene Lucht

South Dakota FFA members were recognized this week during the 92nd South Dakota State FFA Convention, which took place online due to COVID-19. 

Those developing career-specific skills through their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Proficiency projects are listed below. 

Agricultural Communications:

1. Kayle Lauck, McCook Central

2. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central

Agricultural Education:

1. Katelyn Winber, McCook Central

2. Samantha Frickson, Bowdle

3. Rebekah White, Brookings

Agricultural Mechanics Design & Fabrication: 

1. Blake Eldeen, Parker

2. Blake Gessner, McCook Central

Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance: 

1. Colin Reif, McCook Central

2. Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area

3. Austin Pillsbury, Menno

Agricultural Processing:

1. Joslyn Gonzalez, Wolsey-Wessington

2. Avery Feterl, McCook Central

3. Kane Muth, McCook Central

Agricultural Sales:

1. Christine Stoltenberg, Northwestern Area

Agricultural Sales:

1. Kane Muth, McCook Central

2. Mitchell Healy, Harrisburg

3. Isabel Roth, Harrisburg

Agricultural Services :

1. Ethan Kueter, West Central

2. Alvena Batin, Miller

3. Blake Johnson, Centerville

Agriscience Research:

1. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg

2. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central

3. Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area

Agriscience Research:

1. Sophia Kaffar, McCook Central

2. Kayle Lauck, McCook Central

3. Madison Stroud, McCook Central

 Agriscience Research:

2. Lauren Steifvater, McCook Central

Beef Production:

1. William Rentz, Howard

2. Abby Blagg, McCook Central

3. Trevor Johnson, Beresford

Beef Production:

1. Logan Schlim, Howard

2. Jacob Schmidt, Garretson

3. Tate Johnson, Beresford

Dairy Production:

1. Derek Schock, McCook Central

Dairy Production:

1. Kennedy Houghton, Garretson

2. Zach Brown, West Central

3. Jordan Schock, McCook Central

Diversified Agricultural Production:

1. Collin Kolbeck, McCook Central

2. Logan Hurlbert, Clark

3. Elliot Chase, McCook Central

Diversified Crop Production:

1. Elliot Chase, McCook Central

2. Landon Roling, McCook Central

Diversified Crop Production:

1. Samuel Magedanz, Deuel

2. Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central

Diversified Horticulture:

1. Beth Nagel, Gettysburg

2. Heather Rowe, Winner

3. Riley Philips, Chester Area

Diversified Livestock Production:

1. Kasandra Knutson, Viborg-Hurley

2. Abby Blagg, McCook Central

3. Rylee Klinkhammer, McCook Central

Environmental Science & Natural Resources Management:

1. Mia Glanzer, Howard

2. Megan Stiefvater, McCook Central

3. Matt Schock, McCook Central

Equine Science:

1. Kayla Smeenk, Harrisburg

2. Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central

3. Rhiannon Allen, Hot Springs

Equine Science:

1. Charles Marshall, Brookings

2. Destiny Fox, Bowdle

3. Ciara Rother, McCook Central

Fiber and/or Oil Crop Production:

1. Collin Kolbeck, McCook Central

2. Elliot Chase, McCook Central

Forage Production:

1. Elliot Chase, McCook Central

2. Mitchell Vander Wal, Northwestern Area

3. Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central

Fruit Production:

1. Perri Liedtke, Sioux Valley

2. Dakota Buck, McCook Central

Goat Production:

1. Paige Frensko, Deuel

2. Danika Gordon, Sturgis

3. Tessa Erdmann, Groton

Grain Production:

1. Jaedon Wobig, McCook Central

2. Elliott Chase, McCook Central

3. Evan Bly, Garretson

Landscape Management:

1. Tisyn Spader, Howard

2. Jacob Cheeseman, McCook Central

Outdoor Recreation:

1. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg

2. Kayla Smeenk, Harrisburg

Poultry Production:

1. Grant Handel, Menno

2. Emma Muth, McCook Central

Service Learning:

1. Paige Peterson, McCook Central

2. Kayle Lauck, McCook Central

3. Bailey Hansen, Centerville

Sheep Production:

1. John Callies, Howard

2. Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central

3. Jessica Kott, Kimball

Small Animal Production and Care:

1. Mia Berndt, Deuel

2. Ashtyn Wobig, McCook Central

3. Rachel Schallenkamp, McCook Central

Specialty Animal Production:

1. Brook Geiken, Lennox

2. Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central

Specialty Crop Production:

1. Mason Peckham, Webster/Waubay

Swine Production:

1. Abby Blagg, McCook Central

2. Carter Calmus, Howard

3. Riley Genzlinger, Howard

Swine Production:

1. Brie Duerre, Webster/Waubay

2. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg

3. Jayden Wolf, McCook Central

Turf Grass Management:

1. Kieffer Klinkhammer, Howard

2. Tisyn Spader, Howard

3. Abby Blagg, McCook Central

Vegetable Production:

1. Geoff Dunkelberger, Parker

2. Hunter Eide, Gettysburg

3. Kamrynn Sveeggen, Beresford

Veterinary Science:

1. Hadley Stiefvater, McCook Central

2. Ella Stiefvater, McCook Central

3. Destrie Morris, Miller

Wildlife Production and Management:

1. Morgan Terveen, Bridgewater-Emery

2. Braden Tilly, Brookings