At just 19, Cole Schock of Salem, South Dakota packed up his life to work full time with Select Sires in the Longmont area of Colorado. Now 21, he will return home with his experience to pursue his main passion of working on a dairy in Madison, South Dakota.
His work experience will be strength behind his bid for the highest achievement award in FFA. Shock was one of four students in the nation selected as finalist for the American Star in Agricultural Placement.
This fall Schock will speak with representatives from FFA to tell his life story, then he’ll log on virtually to the National FFA Convention to hear the results the American Star awards. Schock was one 16 student finalists from all four categories – American Star Farmer, Agribusiness, Agriscience, and Agricultural Placement. The Agricultural Placement award is given to an FFA student who is out of high school and is working in the agricultural industry either through an internship or a full- or part-time job.
Shock was in disbelief over becoming a finalist after submitting his application earlier this year.
“(I thought I’d) just throw it out there and see what happens,” Schock said.
With the national convention happening virtually this year, students will be vetted in one-on-one Zoom sessions rather than with their fellow finalists. Terry Rieckman, Schock’s FFA advisor from McCook Central High School, said that could bring new challenges.
“You gain or lose a lot of confidence when you aren’t standing next to your peers,” Rieckman said. “There is so much you can’t tell (on Zoom calls).”
Schock, whose dad, Travis, works as a CHS applicator, and mom, Dawn, is a manager for an ag office, didn’t grow up on a farm but lived just a mile and a half away from his grandparents’ dairy operation.
“As soon as I could, I helped with whatever I could,” he said.
He showed cattle with 4-H and joined FFA to further his passion for agriculture. This year will be Schock’s third time attending the National FFA convention after going once in eighth grade for a diversified livestock proficiency award and once as a sophomore in high school for dairy cattle judging.
“Nobody outworked him,” Rieckman said. “Cole put 120% into it.”
After finishing high school, Shock began working with several companies in South Dakota and was asked by Select Sires to fill in for a team member in Colorado. At 19, he packed his bags for a full-time job. As a technician for Select Sires, Schock spends his afternoons working at local dairies.
“It’s a busy state,” he said. “Every day (is) an interesting day.”
While his parents and FFA advisors were surprised he’d move to Colorado so young, Schock said he loves South Dakota and looks forward to the chance to return home.
“He came back to farming and got in with Select Sires,” Rieckman said. “I was a little bit surprised, but Cole also participated in ag sales in high school and was really good at that. Cole can talk to people. He has a gift.”
As 2020 rolls along, Schock said he is enjoying the nature of his work. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t slowed down Select Sires’ work throughout the Midwest.
“Cows don’t stop. It’s always going,” he said. “I’m pretty blessed to have this job.”
Rieckman said that Schock’s full-time hours at Select Sires and his other commitments to the dairy industry put him in a great position to be a finalist for the American Star in Agricultural Placement. While many of the applicants may have internship experience, or just a year under their belts in the working world, Shock will have more than three years of experience in the ag industry come time to assess the finalists.
“Cole’s got a lot of hours in it,” Rieckman said.
As Schock waits for the results of the American Star awards while working full time, he said he continues to ponder ways to get into his own dairy someday in South Dakota.
“I just really love home,” he said.