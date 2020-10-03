Matea Gordon, a junior at Sturgis Brown High School, says there’s no better time than a pandemic to help youth and their families focus on making healthy choices for their bodies.
“Adopting healthy habits as a child can lead to a healthy lifestyle as a teen and adult,” she said.
To share her message, Gordon created two books on StoryJumper.com, an online website which allows readers to view books for free.
The books are targeted at preschool, kindergarten and first grade students. Her first book “‘FruVe’ and Move and Groove, Yeah! Yeah!” tells the story of a young boy who learns to try new, healthy foods and activities at summer camp. Her second book titled “6 Healthy Lessons We Can Learn From Our Pets,” Gordon designed a story to show kids that the same things we do to take care of our furry friends are also healthy habits for ourselves.
As a nine-year 4-H member and current South Dakota State 4-H Ambassador, Gordon credits 4-H with fostering her interest in health and inspiring her to share that message with others.
“I grew up learning about our four H’s of head, hands, heart and health,” she said.
Lessons included nutrition, making positive choices, and caring for animals, and she drew on those experiences for her books.
In 2018, Gordon was selected as one of two youth in the state to attend a National Wellness Summit in Washington, D.C., where she had training in Fit Flow Yoga. She began leading short yoga sessions at various 4-H activities, then expanded her outreach through a health-themed website where she offers Zoom presentations.
Find links to Gordon’s books and learn about her efforts at www.behealthy4life.net.