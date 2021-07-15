Some kids save their allowance for candy or video games. Others buy vaccines and dewormers for their sheep, shown at the fairs where they build lifelong friendships and earn accolades for their commitment to animal husbandry.

Sometimes, that sheep hobby even puts a kid through college.

Those have been the experiences of kids who got their start raising sheep through one breed association’s starter flock program. When the U.S. Targhee Sheep Association holds its national show and sale in Redfield, South Dakota this weekend, someone else will have the chance to begin that journey.

Caleb Pedersen of Lesterville in southeastern, South Dakota was the first winner of the starter flock program in 2009. Twelve years later, he tagged his 500th lamb during this winter’s lambing season.

“It’s been a fun project,” the young producer recalled from his kitchen table this summer. He now encourages kids to apply for the starter flock program, just as his grandpa encouraged him. “Definitely try it. I met a lot of great people.”

Now 24, Pedersen has raised Targhees for half his life. His starter flock consisted of three ewes and a ram, and has now grown to 125 ewes. He works with his parents, Leroy and Rebecca Pedersen, and sells off fat lambs while holding back a few each year to register.

They bring in “decent money,” he said, and he appreciates that the Targhee breed produces good mothers and wool that brings a premium.

“Caleb got out of college debt free because of his sheep,” his dad, Leroy, said.

Caleb has always been responsible and hard working, his dad said. The flock gave him a way to turn responsibility into dollars. Since his graduation from community college in Nebraska, Pedersen has come to run his own hog barn, where he raises gilts for Pipestone in addition to crop farming and raising sheep.

The Targhee starter flock program has done more than give a few kids a leg up in agriculture. It’s served to bolster the future of the breed.

When Caleb first applied for the program, the national show drew less than a half dozen kids.

“Now the junior show has exploded,” said Leroy, a former U.S. Targhee Sheep Association board member. “It’s been a great way to get more youth infused into the breed.”

There were 20 juniors signed up to show their sheep in Redfield this year, which is down slightly compared to recent pre-COVID years.

Targhee breeders have given readily to the starter flock program, with association members donating 63 head of sheep since 2009. Each national show includes a fundraising auction to raise money for flock winners to use to purchase more sheep during the event’s weekend sale. Donations toward those buyer credits total almost $13,000 through the years.

Recently, the association has been able to award flocks to more than one kid at the national show. The total now stands at 19 starter flocks.

The 2020 show was cancelled, but the association held the national sale online and awarded a starter flock to 10-year-old MaKieyela “Kya” Raisler.

Kya is big into livestock. She lives on a 15-acre hobby farm in Weyauwega, Wisconsin, and she’s shown livestock at local fairs since age 4 through a program called Little Shavers. She showed six types of animals during one five-day fair, from calves and pigs to rabbits and chickens. Her favorite was sheep.

“I like teaching them to walk on halters, even though it’s a lot of physical work,” she said via email. “Even when they are babies they are very strong.”

The last year was a major learning opportunity for Kya and her younger siblings. They all pitched in on chores and worked together to trim hooves and ready their sheep for shows.

“I love seeing the kids working together to make sure that all the chores are done and learning all the new things about the sheep,” her dad, Adam Raisler said.

Kya’s mom, Lacy Raisler, said sheep have taught her kids the value of a dollar. Kya and her 8-year-old brother Mallex do odd jobs for family members to earn money for vaccines, grain and straw.

“I love to see them taking responsibilities that most children their ages would never think of doing,” Lacy said. “Some kids buy video games and toys but mine have invested into their sheep hobby.”

The Raislers faced some big challenges getting started with their flock. The first week with Kya’s new sheep brought a host of medical problems. They learned to treat pink eye, scours, mouth sores and hoof rot. One sheep came down with pneumonia.

“With the help of great mentors, we have gained a lot of health experience,” Lacy said.

Mentors are a big part of the starter flock program. Those established in the breed give kids tips on everything from health and nutrition to fitting and showing. Families just getting into it end up with connections all around the country.

“It’s an amazing program – the support you get from other members, it’s a whole new thing,” said Haylee Kilber, an Ipswich, South Dakota native who won a starter flock at age 15 in 2014.

She appreciates the friends she gained by being involved with the breed. Because she now lives on an acreage near Aberdeen and attends graduate school for speech pathology, the sheep have become more of her dad’s project. They have 30 to 50 ewes, and her younger siblings show.

“It gave a good opportunity for our family,” Kilber said.

She is still involved by hosting the sheep on her summer pasture and feeding some bottle lambs in the spring. She also continues to show in the open class.

Caleb Pedersen has been to every national show and sale since he won his flock 12 years ago. As a kid, he looked forward to the shows and fairs where he would reconnect with friends. He’ll attend this year in Redfield, but it will be his first time not showing. Farm work has kept him too busy lately.

But that’s the idea behind the starter flock program. Targhee breeders who created it wanted it to be about more than showing sheep.

“As a group we decided we wanted a little more out of it than getting a kid an animal and getting in the show circuit,” said Jeff Nevens of Lodi, Wisconsin.

He and his wife, Leslie Nevens, helped start the program when their kids were young. Their intention was to coach young producers on what it takes to raise livestock.

“We really wanted to focus on getting the kids involved in breeding, management and everything that’s involved with raising animal,” he said.

Targhees are a relatively young breed, created less than 100 years ago at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station in Idaho using Rambouillet, Lincoln and Corriedale blood. They are raised for both wool and meat.

“They’re pretty hardy, and they like our climate here, so they do well,” Kilber said.

The starter flock program is open to anyone ages 9-17 whose family doesn’t already raise Targhee sheep. Winners get three registered sheep: one ewe lamb, a yearling ewe and a brood ewe. They also get between $150 and $600, depending on donations, toward the purchase of more sheep at the national sale.

Applicants write an essay explaining their interest in the breed, typically due in the spring. Winners are announced in June ahead of the annual gathering in July.

The national show and sale rotates between South Dakota, Montana and Wisconsin. The Dakota Area Targhee Sheep Association will host the event July 15-17 at the Spink County Fairgrounds in Redfield, South Dakota. That’s when this year’s starter flock winner, Coy Peterson, will take his first yearling ewes home to Baldwin, Iowa, to begin his own Targhee journey.

Janelle is editor of the Tri-State Neighbor, covering South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa and northeastern Nebraska. Reach her at jatyeo@tristateneighbor.com or follow on Twitter @JLNeighbor.

