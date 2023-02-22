When it comes to FFA supervised agricultural experience (SAE) projects, it’s common to see livestock like cattle, sheep, hogs and goats.

But one Platte, South Dakota, teenager has a unique livestock SAE project.

Harper Kirsch, a junior at Platte-Geddes High School, raises alpacas.

Her love for the fuzzy creatures started in seventh grade when her dad came home from a horse sale. He told her there was an orphaned alpaca at the sale and showed her a picture of it, but he didn’t buy it.

“I was so mad,” she said.

So Kirsch , a district officer with Platte FFA, started doing her research.

Only after she found out there was a potential to make a little bit of money with the animals, she shared her research with her dad, “because he’s really not the kind of person to have a useless animal around,” she said.

Initially, Kirsch purchased three alpacas.

Now, four years later, she has 21.

There are two different breeds of alpacas, Huacaya and Suri. All of Kirsch's are Huacaya.

Most of Kirsch's alpacas have names, but her favorite by far is Kevin, a white alpaca that tolerates being dressed up in costumes and has his own Instagram account.

She takes Kevin along with a few other alpacas to the Platte FFA petting zoo. Kirsch said she usually tries to take one older animal along and one baby, also called a cria. It’s good practice for the babies since she’s usually halter breaking them.

Kirsch loves taking her alpacas to events like the petting zoo because it’s a great way to educate people about them, something she takes seriously.

“I like educating them because the first question people always ask is if they spit. It’s all they care about” she said.

She hopes people will walk away with a better understanding of alpacas.

For the record, alpacas do spit.

Though it’s not that bad, Kirsch said. It’s usually only when they’re mad.

Kirsch's time raising alpacas has taught her patience. There is a big learning curve with the animals, she said, but that once someone learns how to work with them, they’re easy to maintain.

It’s important to work with them slowly, she said.

“They’re kind of like cats,” she said with a laugh. They don’t particularly like being touched, but they’re very curious.

Kirsch's alpacas have gotten used to her and let her work with them, but if someone else from her family comes out to try, it’s usually a no-go.

She’s learned a great deal about staying organized, by working directly with her alpacas as well as the business aspect they present.

Each of her alpacas is registered with the National Alpaca Association, so she needs to make sure all her records are in order.

She has started sending the fleece to be processed at a fiber mill in Kentucky. The mill not only processes the fleece, but makes products that Kirsche can then sell such as hats, scarves and mittens.

That process takes approximately eight months, so she has yet to receive her products, but she’s looking forward to seeing how well they sell.

Without those products, it’s tough to find a market in her area, she said. Not many people raise alpacas and those that do have them generally have only a few.

When she sells an animal, she sells at both her local sale barn as well as on the website Craigslist. Those sold online usually bring a higher price. She averages between $500 and $600 per animal at the sale barn but $1,200 on Craigslist, she said.

Financial management is a big aspect of her SAE project, but Cayla Graves, Kirshe’s FFA adviser, said she’s handling it very well and taking initiative to do most of her project on her own.

“Harper is extremely intelligent,” Graves said, adding that she’s impressed with how much research she’s done on her own, especially when it comes to coat colors and genetics.

In fact, Kirsch sends fiber samples to Texas A&M where she gets information back on five grades of fiber, over 30 microns, comfort factors, expected progeny differences and more.

Graves said Kirsch doesn’t just take initiative at school, but at home as well.

She is very active on her family farm, Graves said.

“Her dad doesn’t just tell her to go do chores. She’s very active and takes the lead on a lot of stuff,” she said.

Kirsch The family used to have horses.

“I sold them to get more alpacas,” Kirsch said with a grin.