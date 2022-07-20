Timely rain plays big in success of central South Dakota corn crop

Not much has changed at the Fink operation since we last checked in two weeks ago. Haying and raking are still in full swing, but will soon be coming to an end.
We are thankfully still watching our corn and other farmers’ corn grow tall.
Corn in our area was definitely knee high by the Fourth of July, and in some places even waist and shoulder high.
This is great to see for Plankinton and the surrounding towns, but we know lots of other areas of South Dakota weren’t as fortunate when the last few storms came rolling through the Midwest.
Lots of the corn crop in parts of South Dakota was on track to be shoulder high by the Fourth of July but ended up being knee high by the fifth.
One thing that we did get from this string of storms is rain.
Over the past week, we have received a much needed two inches of rain.
The very timely rain is playing a huge role in the success of the corn in our area of South Dakota.
Another aspect in the success of our corn would be our recent side dressing corn fields with fertilizer.
This year we used a mix of 100 pounds of nitrogen and 50 pounds of AMS to fertilize our fields.
This job is something that’s very familiar with the Fink operation, but something new we’re trying this year is putting out garlic infused salt blocks in our pastures in attempts to take control of the fly problem.
We have high hopes that this new creation will do the trick to help keep the flies away from our cattle.
I’ll let you all know if it works out for us in a couple of weeks.
Part of taking care of our cattle also includes going out to our pastures to check water tanks every once in a while.
This task has been bestowed upon me and my sisters. I figure this is because it’s a very hard thing to mess up. But we still end up coming back with a story of our struggles every now and then.
I hope everyone had a fun and safe Fourth of July. And since stock show season and rodeo season are still in full swing, I hope everyone involved in the stock show and rodeo world are seeing great progress with their animals and finding some success on show day and at rodeo events as well.
Gabby Fink graduated this spring from Plankinton High School and will study ag communications at SDSU this fall. Her parents, Chris and Rochelle Fink, raise black baldy cattle in Aurora County, South Dakota, running feedlots and a custom feeding operation.