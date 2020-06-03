Following school closures and summer breaks, students from three technical colleges will eventually return to classes and continue working with new hands-on learning tools: Case IH tractors.
Case IH donated tractors to three technical schools, including Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, South Dakota. It will be used as a training aid for the diesel technology program, teaching the next generation of technicians, a job that's in high demand.
“Programs and partnerships like these are instrumental in helping our dealer network hire excellent technicians,” said J.E. Cadle, Case IH marketing manager for Maxxum, Puma and Optum tractors.
Case also donated tractors to North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota and Parkland Community College in Champaign, Illinois.
The tractor models that were donated — a Puma 170, Optum 270 and Optum 300 — have a retail value of more than $500,000 in total.
Darrel Woolery, agriculture department supervisor at Lake Area Technical Institute, said the Optum 300 tractor they received will be used to teach across multiple programs, and it will serve as a learning tool both in the classroom and in the field. He said the tractor is huge for Lake Area's program and it serves as a great recruitment tool.
"Because new equipment is changing rapidly, the more familiar they are with new technology, the better prepared they are,” Woolery said.
Each school partnered with a local Case IH dealer.
“Programs like these provide a solid foundation and teach valuable professional skills such as how to work with a team,” said Sarah Kenz, talent acquisition specialist at Titan Machinery in West Fargo, North Dakota. “On the dealership side, we’re able to provide experiences to help students apply their skills and learnings in a real-world setting.”