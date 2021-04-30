Wish come true: A farm away from the farm

Koen loves his farm in rural South Dakota, but the 7-year-old spends some long, stressful days away in treatment for his respiratory disease.

As part of his Make-A-Wish gift, Koen hopes to make those long hours in the hospital waiting room a little more fun for kids, while teaching them about his family farm.

The Avera pediatrics clinic in Sioux Falls recently redesigned its waiting room with an agriculture-themed play area, revealed to Koen in a celebration on World Wish Day, April 29.

“It’s very exciting to see him so lit up about it,” said his mom, Shanda. The family asked that their last name or town of residence not be used for privacy purposes.

Koen has helped to plan the farm exhibit over the last year, working with the designers to make sure the details matched his real-life farm. The dog on the wall has a nametag that says Toby, just like his dog. He insisted the cow be black, not a Holstein. And the kiddie tractor? It couldn’t be green, and it needed a cab.

“Dad doesn’t have any old tractors,” he said as his mom described the planning process and what it’s meant to him.

“It has given him so much hope,” she said.

It wasn’t until Koen decided what he wanted for his wish that his parents, Shanda and Nate, realized just how stressful his doctor’s appointments were. It’s more than just a long drive, hunger and getting off schedule, Shanda said. Koen worries about what the doctor might say, and about how many “pokes” he might get.

“Sometimes I have 11 tubes of blood,” Koen added.