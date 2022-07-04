With rapid crop growth comes the weeds

Things are starting to pick up a bit at the Fink operation.
We had a bit of a break after planting season got wrapped up but now, we’re back in the fields and it’s not just us.
Nearly all of the farmers in the surrounding area are busy working in their hay fields getting hay knocked down, flipped over, bailed up and stacked.
While farmers are making progress in their hay fields, corn fields are making great progress of their own. With the good shots of rain we’ve gotten and the temperatures getting hotter, corn seems to be growing like a weed.
Ironically enough, so are the weeds.
The response to this has been spraying herbicides to make sure corn continues to grow so farmers can reach the “knee high by the fourth of July” standard.
With the way things are looking, this goal won’t be too much of a problem at all.
Something that will help keep this goal in the picture for farmers would be side dressing their corn with fertilizer.
One factor that seems to be a problem in some areas of South Dakota and the rest of the Midwest would be some weather conditions. We’ve seen some pretty hot days in these past couple of weeks.
Although it may have seemed unbearable at times to work in, the heat was a huge factor in helping plants grow and green up.
Another topic of discussion when it comes to weather would once again be the wind. It seems like the wind has picked up again all across South Dakota, but the intensity of these winds has definitely varied.
When we take a look at the cattle side of the agriculture industry, the one thing that would be most concerning is flies biting them.
Hopefully the Ivermectin sprayed when working cattle before sending them out to pasture is doing its job.
But for some additional help, putting dust bags out into your pastures wouldn’t be a bad idea.
As the summer continues to march on, the summer stock show season is in full swing. Here at the farm, we’ve been washing calves, and shearing and walking sheep.
Hoping that everyone involved in showing stock has a fun and prosperous summer season. Also hoping everyone has a safe and fun Fourth of July!
Gabby Fink graduated this spring from Plankinton High School and will study ag communications at SDSU this fall. Her parents, Chris and Rochelle Fink, raise black baldy cattle in Aurora County, South Dakota, running feedlots and a custom feeding operation.