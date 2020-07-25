South Dakota teen finds challenge, fun making clothes from wool for nationwide junior contest
Through her summer vacation one high school crafter is thinking cozy winter wear.
Cortney Olinger will be working with wool to make her next creation for the Make It With Wool contest.
The 17-year-old, who will be a senior at Plankington High School in Plankington, South Dakota, this coming school year, has entered the contest for the last two years and made it to nationals both times.
Last year she entered a medium weight plaid dress with short sleeves and a charcoal gray wool coat. She won best construction in the junior category and was runner up overall for juniors.
“I was super excited,” she said over the phone this spring.
The construction judges look at how the garment was sewn. Olinger said the judges liked how she took care to match her plaid pattern at the seams.
Her first entry in the contest was a heather grey dress with bell sleeves. She liked her creation and wore the dress for Christmas, but she learned at the contest that wool should be lined so the fabric hangs nicer, stretches less and doesn’t collect oil from the wearer’s skin.
Olinger lives on a cattle farm with her parents Clinton and Cristy Olginer. While she was stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of the school year, she used her spare time cutting protective face masks for local nursing homes. This summer she’s been doing a lot of horseback riding and working on a project for 4-H Achievement Days: a jumpsuit with flowy pants.
Olinger has been sewing cotton and knits since she was little. Her aunt encouraged her to try working with wool and her neighbor who was a tailor helped her learn how.
The thicker weight of the fabric makes it more difficult to work with than other materials, she said. Making a coat is a big project. Last year, the automatic button holes gave her a challenge, and the collar had to be re-done a few times. But she wants to try it again.
“I want to make another coat. There’s so many things to learn,” she said.
She estimates the dress and coat took her a little over a month to make last summer.
A lot of time is spent planning. She searches the Internet for patterns and ideas. She likes the creative aspect of it.
Her favorite part of the project, she said: “It’s definitely having a piece of fabric and choosing a pattern than will make it trendy.”
The trip to the national Make It With Wool competition was another highlight. State contest winners go on to the national competition, held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry’s annual convention each January. This year’s convention was in San Antonio.
Olinger made friends the first year with girls competing in the same category, and she got see them again on her return trip. They roomed together, toured the town and did a scavenger hunt.
“That was super fun … making a whole bunch of friends,” Olinger said.
The Make It With Wool contest has a long history, dating to the 1940s. In the late 40s, Mrs. Delbert Chipman, president of the National Wool Growers Auxiliary, inspired by a state contest held by Utah schools and 4-H programs, convinced western states to organize the first national contest in 1948. South Dakota was one of the original 12 states to send contestants.
The District 4 South Dakota Make It With Wool contest is set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1010 Eighth St. S., in Brookings, South Dakota. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
There will be divisions for pre-teen (12 and under as of Jan. 1, 2020), junior (13-16), senior (17-24), adult (25 and over) and professional. Other divisions include Made for Others, Wearable Accessory, Recycled Wool Article (quilt, throw, wall hanging or garment) and Quilt, Afghan and Novelty.
All juniors, seniors, adults and professionals must have their fabrics or yarns tested by a professional lab with results available before the district contest. Contact Snorteland@blackhills.com.
All contestants at the district and state contests receive a yardage of Pendleton wool of their choice.
For District 4 registration information contact Dianne Perry, 42367 200th St., Bancroft, S.D. 57353, 605-546-2190 or lambacres81@gmail.com.
All districts send their winners to the state contest, held in conjunction with the South Dakota Sheep Growers annual meeting, which is Sept. 25-26 in Spearfish this year.
The number of contestants varies from year to year, Perry said, but there is usually over 20.
Top prizes include a Serger sewing machine, a steam presser and a white sheep pelt.
Junior and senior winners receive a trip to the national contest, where there’s usually a sewing workshop of some kind to educate the youth.