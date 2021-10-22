Youth shine at South Dakota Women in Ag conference

Two young women made a name for themselves at the 2021 South Dakota Rural Women in Ag conference in Deadwood Oct. 7 and 8.

Brylee Grill was awarded the 2021 Young Gun of Ag award and Morgan Mackaben gave her state-winning FFA speech at the conference luncheon.

The Young Gun of Ag is an annual award given out by the South Dakota Women of Ag. The winners are nominated and voted upon by the organization’s members.

Winners are young women who are dedicated to the agriculture industry and promote ag among their peers.

The 2021 Young Gun, Grill, 15, said she was surprised at winning the award.

“This is crazy,” she said, smiling while holding the award plaque.

Grill’s family manages a Red Angus ranch just outside of Hot Springs, South Dakota. As an advocate for agriculture, she said her favorite part of ranching is bringing her friends out to the ranch during calving season.

“Not a lot of people get to say they slept in a barn,” she said.

Even without her friends around, Grill said calving is her favorite part of ranching, “even at three a.m.,” she said with a chuckle.

Grill wants to continue to work in the ag industry after high school.

“I kind of want to do what she does, preg checking, embryo work, all the behind the scenes work,” Grill said, gesturing toward Megan Harkless of M & M Cattle Services.

Harkness was the one who nominated Grill for the award.

Grill said Harkness is one of the only other people who offers those services in the area.