Haggling over seed prices ahead of planting season has always been a mixed bag.
On one hand, farmers develop close relationships with their suppliers and can evolve as an operation changes. On the other, not basing pricing off a standard set on even a per-county basis has led to some confusion.
For Charles Baron, the co-founder and chief innovation officer of Farmers Business Network, which has headquarters in Sioux Falls, establishing a seed transparency report each year has become a necessity for farmer members in his network, rather than a bonus.
The seed transparency report, which is released at the end of each year, focuses on the price variations from common seed brands for corn, soybeans, cotton and sorghum. Numbers are gathered from more than 30,000 seed invoices submitted from farmers. After removing all the personal data, Baron and the data analytics team at FBN produce a report that highlights the price differences in top seeds for that year.
“You can see five farmers in one area all bought the same thing and still paid 20 to 50% difference in prices,” said Matthew Meisner, the head of data analytics at FBN.
The report found that it wasn’t just one company, or one brand, that had large variations in pricing in 2019, it was all of them.
“It’s not like there are one or two examples,” Meisner said. “It’s every single seed, in every single county, every single year that there is high variability in prices per seed.”
The origins of the transparency report, which can be found for free on FBN’s website, came as farmers approached Baron and other team members at FBN about why their neighbors paid a different amount they did for the same seed.
When Meisner and his team began digging into the data, they found that the typical response of why seed pricing is so varied – zone pricing – isn’t telling the whole story. Typically, when a seed sells for more or less than the same seed sells for in a different area, it’s been said that it’s being sold for a different amount due to production in that specific zone. If you produce less with the same seed, you pay less. However, Meisner said that once the data is laid out, it almost never lines up with that theory.
“We dug deeper to see if those price differences were justified and what we found is that the differences in price are more extreme than yield,” he said. “Your yield is dropping much faster than the price you’re paying.”
While the differences have also been said to be due to established relationships and pricing structures farmers have with their individual dealers, Baron said that it’s simply a flawed system.
“It’s a specific system used to control seed prices that causes even more variation and regional differences,” he said. “The ag industry has been able to evolve, consolidate and act in a manner that doesn’t look like many, many other consumer industries.”
From the data, FBN extrapolated that zone seed pricing is costing farmers $1 billion a year, which, in a time of turmoil like the last few years for many in the Midwest, could be the difference between selling out and retaining the operation.
In the 2019 report, Meisner and his team found that there were some corn seeds that varied in pricing by over 190%, depending on the location. And while that variation could be explained by factors including bulk pricing, zone pricing and special relationships, Baron said that their data shows that variations of over 100% happened in the same county.
In the same report, FBN highlighted the average price of seed per bushel produced. Zone pricing can make sense when corn seed is more expensive in Illinois where yields boom than it is in North Dakota, where there’s a shorter growing season. But the report found that the average price paid for seed per bushel of crop yield produced varies wildly county to county, let alone between states.
“In many cases, this is not the fault of the individual partner,” Baron said. “It’s not the seed dealers’ fault. They aren’t controlling those prices. It’s really the structure of the industry.”
What it comes down to, according to Meisner and Baron, is simply asking for more data before purchasing. Whether it be through FBN or not, Meisner said that a farmer who looks for more data before purchasing always will have the upper hand.
“Those who do can gain a tremendous advantage in the market,” he said. “The best thing you can do is track data before you buy seed.”
From Baron’s perspective, checking seed pricing in your area should be equated to checking car prices before buying.
“It’s probably the easiest form of data to use and can lead to a high return on investment,” he said.
In the end, Baron said it comes down to farmers’ choice as the agricultural industry evolves. If farmers want something to change, Baron said that acting upon a lack of transparency is key.
“It won’t change if farmers don’t want it to change,” he said.
The full report can be found at https://use.fbn.com/seed-transparency-report-2019.