Grilling up good things for pork producers

Robert Rasmussen knows how to grill up some pork. He typically helps serve up some 2,400 pounds of pork loin each summer at the Turner County Fair.
The Hurley, South Dakota farmer will be honored by the South Dakota Pork Producers with the 2020 Pork Promoter of the Year Award Jan. 13 during the Master Pork Producers banquet in Sioux Falls.
The Pork Promoter of the Year Award was designed to recognize an individual or family, organization, company or county group who has done an outstanding job promoting pork and the pork industry.
Robert Rasmussen runs a family farm near Hurley with his two brothers. They have a diversified farm consisting of row crops, feeder cattle and hogs. He has three sow farms and a finishing site. Robert raises Berkshires and Duroc pigs and they go through the Heritage pork system.
Rasmussen is active in the Viborg community and the Turner County area. He grills a lot of pork loins, ribs, wings and pulled pork for area events. He has helped with the fourth grade adopt-a-farmer program in Sioux Falls, Hot Harley Nights, blood drives, store promotions and the Taste of Elegance event.
He serves with the Turner County Pork Producers and helps with the pork food booth in Parker for the Turner County Fair. They cook up 2,400 pounds of pork loin to serve fairgoers. They also have been so generous to give away hams, pork certificates and loins to area food banks during the holiday season.
Rasmussen is part of the Swine Breeders Association and has helped make big improvements to the South Dakota State Fair Swine Barn.
He is on the South Dakota Pork Producers Council executive board, chairman of the DE committee and sits on the budget committee, production and profitability committee and swine health advisory committee.
He has also served on several committees at the National Pork Board level.